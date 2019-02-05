Will Trump’s State of the Union Address Interrupt The Gifted on TV Tonight?

With President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address taking place this evening, your usual TV schedule is going to be a little off tonight. Originally, the State of Union address was scheduled to take place last Tuesday (January 29), but was cancelled due to the US government shutdown. So is The Gifted on tonight, Feb. 5 on Fox?

The 2019 State of the Union Address will officially take place tonight at 9 p.m. EST, and because of this, your regular TV schedule is going to be off track. Several networks are either pushing back their regularly scheduled programs because of the address or replacing what would be a new episode with a repeat, and The Gifted is indeed one of those programs.

The final two episodes of The Gifted have been rescheduled to make room for the SOTUA. The show was pre-empted for the originally scheduled SOTUA last week on January 29, so in place of new episodes of The Gifted, Fox ran a repeat of season 2 episode 10 titled “eneMy of My eneMy,” which originally aired on January 1st. “eneMy of My eneMy” was The Gifted‘s mid-season 2 premiere, which saw Andy Strucker (Percy Hynes White) and Polaris (Emma Dumont) temporarily return to the Mutant Underground to help them rescue Thunderbird (Blair Redford) after he was captured and tortured by the Purifiers.

The episode also started Polaris’ turn as a “double agent who is now working against the Inner Circle, as well as Lauren Strucker (Natalie Alyn Lind) becoming further seduced by her evolving mutant powers,” according to ScreenRant. These important storylines will play out during the final two episodes of the second season.

Fox has released the synopsis for Feb. 12’s episode, titled “calaMity,” which you can read below. Don’t forget to check out the trailer above!

When one of the Inner Circle goes missing, Reeva intensifies security in their compound, but realizes that her plans may have already been exposed. Furious and paranoid, Reeva resorts to violence. Caitlin and Reed consider using the serum to restrict Lauren’s use of her powers, hoping it will help her as she wrestles with nightmares about the Inner Circle and her ancestors. And it’s the battle of two extreme ideologies when the Morlocks and the Purifiers come face-to-face in battle in the all-new “calaMity” episode of THE GIFTED airing Tuesday, Feb. 5 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (GIF-214) (TV-14 L, V)

It will all culminate in The Gifted season 2 finale, titled “Monsters”, on Tuesday, Feb. 19. The official plot description for the episode states that “Lauren can’t access her powers when it matters most, leaving Caitlin to take matters into her own hands when they are being pursued; Reeva finally reveals her plan for the Inner Circle; Jace confronts some regrets about his actions.”

What do you think about The Gifted being pushed back for a week thanks to the 2019 State of the Union Address? Will you be watching the address or something else? Let us know in the comments below.

