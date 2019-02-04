Jax Taylor’s Feud With His Mother: Vanderpump Rules

Jax Taylor, star of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules, has had a tense relationship with his mother Marie Cauchi after she skipped out on his engagement party to his bride-to-be, Brittany Cartwright.

Taylor proposed to his girlfriend during the premiere of season seven last June, and although Jax’s mom was invited to the party, but she didn’t show up. “I wish my mom would’ve responded,” Taylor told his fiancé during an episode of Vanderpump Rules. “That kind of hurts my feelings a little bit, but that’s OK.”

Taylor’s relationship with his mother had been rocky ever since his father passed away in 2017, according to Bravo. He blames her for they way the family has been torn apart, and revealed during an earlier episode that even his sister isn’t talking to their mom. “Some of the things that happened after my father passed, we just didn’t agree with. And it’s taken a toll on our family; it really has.”

According to Bravo, Taylor was angry that his mom didn’t tell him how sick his dad really was. Here’s what he had to say about the situation:

I used to be very close to my mom. Everybody’s like, ‘I love your mom.’ We really haven’t communicated in the last six months, pretty much since my father [Ronald Cauchi] passed [in December 2017]. Their marriage was on the rocks; she was talking about leaving my dad about a year before he got cancer. Toward the end, my mom would say, ‘Oh, he’s fine.’ We didn’t know he was in ICU. I would have been there in a heartbeat if I knew he was in ICU. I mean, I get it, my mother’s trying to protect my sister and I, but I should have been able to say goodbye to my dad.

When Taylor appeared on The Daily Dish podcast, he elaborated a bit more on the split in his family, saying: “I haven’t really spoken to my mother since my dad’s funeral. So it’s been really tough. It’s nothing she did, really… well, I don’t know, I don’t want to get into it. I hope in time, God willing, that we can smooth things over. I just don’t know.”

He said he is the most concerned about his sister, Jenny, who got married this past May. “It’s not me anymore, I don’t care about me, it’s my sister. And I worry about my sister. And she stresses all the time and she works so hard and she takes care of her husband and her husband’s amazing and her husband beat cancer twice. And my sister had to go through my dad’s cancer and she’s a nurse and she sees that sh– every day, it’s just kind of like… she’s just always stressed. I just worry about her. Brittany and I are always constantly trying to check up on her. Because she was a daddy’s girl. So she was very close to my father. Not that I wasn’t, but she had a daddy-daughter relationship. It’s very tough for her.”

keep up on Taylor's story on this season of Vanderpump Rules, which airs every Monday at 9/8c on Bravo.

