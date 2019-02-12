Jazz Jennings’ Boyfriend Coming to Visit & Meet Family on I Am Jazz

Jazz Jennings spoilers reveal that Jennings has a boyfriend, Ahmed, who is coming to visit in the near future. Jennings is apparently quite smitten with her new love interest, so her parents are laying down the law in terms of ground rules.

People shared a sneak peek at Tuesday’s episode of I Am Jazz, where the 18-year-old transgender reality star reveals to mom Jeanette and dad Greg that her new love interest, Ahmad, is popping by the house soon.

.@JazzJennings__ is head over heels for a new boy in her life, but will the family approve when he comes to visit? A new #IAmJazz starts TONIGHT at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/q23czMx6ZE — TLC Network (@TLC) February 12, 2019

“I want him to come down to Florida and he might be here a lot, at the house, hanging out with me,” Jennings asks her parents in the promo clip. “Is that cool?”

“Do you feel like you’re diving in a little too deep on a first real relationship?” her father Greg asks, to which Jennings replies: “Just ’cause he’s flying down here doesn’t mean we’re diving in or it’s a huge step.”

Greg Jennings then drills his daughter with questions to find out more about her new flame, finding out that Ahmad is 19-years-old, lives in Philadelphia and graduated high school, but isn’t currently working or going to college.

“Admittedly, I’m not sure where the commonality is and what’s making this click so positively for Jazz,” Greg says. “But ultimately, we can’t stop him from coming to Florida.”

“Jazz is really into this guy — I’ve never seen her actually like a boy,” Jeanette, Jennings mother, admits. “And I know she’s feeling better about herself — she feels whole now and I think that’s what made it so easy for her to accept somebody into her life. But this is different than [our] other three kids because number one, she’s transgender. Number two, she just had the surgery and number three, [he’s] a stranger. So you know, as parents, you just are protective of that. Any parent would be. Plus, she’s never had a boyfriend in a sexual way so this is new territory for us.”

Jennings parents lay down a couple of ground rules for Jennings and her new beau, including no sleeping over and no locking the door while the two are alone together. She wasn’t too thrilled with her parents’ rules, but accepts that she lives in their home and needs to follow their rules.

“Even though I have a low libido and I don’t have those desires all the time, I want to still be able to explore sexual things,” she tells her parents. “If I try it and I like it, then maybe that will create desire within me, you know? But I still want to be able to learn how to kiss and do other things that people do in relationships.”

She then tries to reassure her parents that she is waiting until marriage to have sex, which she isn’t allowed to have following her gender confirmation surgery anyway. “You’re not allowed to [have sex]! You have to wait months [after the surgery],” Jeanette reminds her.

Jennings is crossing her fingers that everything will go smoothly, and that her parents will like Ahmad. She tells her parents to be nice to her boyfriend, and admits that he is probably more nervous to meet them than her parents are to meet him. She recently shared an Instagram post thanking Ahmad for “going on this incredible journey” with her, and called him one of the “kindest, more creative and brilliant people” she’s ever met.

To continue following Jazz’s story, tune in to I Am Jazz, which airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.

