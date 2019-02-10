Joanna Lumley Significant Other: Who Is She Married To?

Tonight, Joanna Lumley will be hosting the 2019 BAFTAs. The legendary British actress is hosting the ceremony for a second year running, and fans can’t wait to watch her take the stage once more.

With all that time in the spotlight, people are growing curious about Lumley’s personal life. Who is she married to? How many times has she been married in the past?

Lumley is currently married to conductor Stephen Barlow. The two tied the knot in 1986. From 1970 to 1971, Lumley was married to Jeremy Lloyd.

Lumley and Barlow fly under the radar when it comes to their romance; it’s rare for them to discuss one another in public interviews as they prefer their privacy. In a 2009, interview, however, Lumley opened up about her husband, revealing that she first heard about him when she was just 13.

Mirror UK reports her as saying, “I was staying with some friends and they happened to mention their son’s friend Stephen was coming to stay… He didn’t arrive in the end, but his name stuck in my mind and I remember being a bit disappointed not to meet this young musician they talked about.”

She goes on to say, “Stephen was already something of a legend – an exceptionally gifted and brilliant musician, but I never actually met him until St Clair’s wedding in Dawlish about 10 years later.”

Lumley explains that in 1985, he asked her to Glyndebourne. He followed this up with an invite to an Opera 80 production in the Lake District. “He was driving me back to a station to come back to work and I was whining on about things and he said something like, ‘Well, do you want to marry me?’ He claims I said yes straight away, but I think I hesitated for a few moments. Then I sat in the train thinking, ‘Gosh, I’m going to get married to Stephen Barlow.'”

As an accomplished actress, Lumley travels often, but says this doesn’t affect her relationship with her husband. “We are both independent. I love being on my own. When I’m away, I don’t even phone home. Incidentally I come from a different generation where we couldn’t usually afford to phone home, so I’ve never been used to it. I like to write a postcard. I won’t phone, that takes your travelling head away from you… You don’t want people keep phoning. If you’re on the other side of the world it’s always the wrong time.”

Barlow works as a conductor, namely an opera conductor. In 2012, he was named the Artistic Director of the Buxton Festival.

Prior to marrying Barlow, Lumley was married to Jeremy Lloyd, a British screenwriter, writer, author, poet, and actor. He was the author of several successful British comedies, like Are You Being Served? and ‘Allo ‘Allo!