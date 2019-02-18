L&HH: Joe Budden & Cyn Santana Relationship

The relationship between Love & Hip Hop stars Joe Budden and Cyn Santana continues to develop. After announcing that they were engaged, several revelations about their past and family struggles have put new strains on their romance. Read on to learn about the current status of Joe and Cyn’s relationship.

Before popping the question to his current fiancée, Budden revealed that he sought the approval of his oldest son Tre. “If I were thinking about getting married, you would need time to get used to that,” Budden mentioned to Tre during last week’s episode. Tre responded by saying: “I don’t think so. You’ve been leading up to it… I’d rather you with Cyn than with anyone else.”

Joe Budden & Cyn Santana Have Dealt With Personal Dramas After Announcing Their Engagement

Budden also got into it with fellow rapper The Game when the latter made inappropriate comments about Cyn Santana. The Game hopped on Snapchat to say that Budden is attempting to sue him over a song in which the rapper discusses a sexual encounter he had with Santana years prior. The Game even claims to have “discovered” her.

“@joebudden you can’t sue nobody for discovering the p**sy before you,” The Game wrote. “I turned you into an on-air personality n**ga! Enjoy retirement p**sy!” Budden responded to the Instagram outburst on his show, The Joe Budden Podcast. “The more I sat and thought about this, the more I said to myself, ‘N**ga, so what?’ What type of loser, face-ass n**ga is you, n**ga?” he said. “I don’t give two f**ks about what anyone did before I was involved with them. To me, that’s more loser sh*t.”

Budden Recently Beefed With Fellow Rapper The Game Over His Comments About Cyn

“Game don’t have a single. You have to do this salacious sensationalized bullsh*t,” Budden added. “You calling out women that ain’t said a word about you. They not proud of you, n**ga. You didn’t say it to me. You said it in a song… You talking about my girl with a girl name. Watch your f**king mouth, man.”

Cyn Santana has been dealing with personal issues of her own. A few episodes back, she revealed that she was raped as a child. “It’s hard because I’m dealing with postpartum depression…and he’s really busy,” she said. “It’s not just Joe. I feel stuck, being a young mom. I don’t want to feel like it’s impeding my life, you know?”

When Budden suggest that they get a nanny to help her out, Santana said that was out of the question because she was raped by a caretaker as a child. “My mom doesn’t even know,” Santana revealed. “When I was five, I was raped. But I was raped by a woman.”