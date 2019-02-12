John and Abbie Duggar: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

John and Abbie Duggar married in November, 2018. The couple has been living a pretty quiet life since settling down in Arkansas, although Abbie has recently made headlines for her choice to buck the normal Duggar standards of the women not working, and is working hard to have her nursing license transferred from her home state of Oklahoma to Arkansas.

Since the couple started dating, they have set their own courtship rules and ditched some of the regular Duggar traditions, and their relationship has been front and center since. They dove right in when they decided they wanted to share their lives together, and married shortly after their engagement.

Here’s what you need to know about Abbie and John Duggar:

1. John Duggar Allowed Some PDA During Courtship, Which is Unusual For Strict Duggar Standards

😮John David and Abbie's courtship standards were a little different than his siblings! Follow their love story and see his AMAZING proposal Monday at 9/8c on the season premiere of #CountingOn. pic.twitter.com/zPtlHpjheW — TLC Network (@TLC) February 8, 2019

The couple revealed that they decided to follow different courtship standards than most of the other Duggars, and chose to allow some light PDA while they were still dating. John Duggar explained that each Duggar gets to “make their own rules” when it comes to their courtship, and due to their ages he and Abbie decided to do things a little differently than their siblings. Because John and Abbie were so much older than John’s siblings when they began dating (about 10 years older), they allowed some hand holding and brief hugs, according to Soap Dirt.

According to reports, the couple was also spotted during their courtship and engagement out without a chaperone, something that is strictly prohibited by the family’s religious beliefs. All the Duggar children who have gone through courtship have been accompanied by chaperones on all their dates leading up to the wedding, according to CheatSheet.

2. John Didn’t Take Any Time in Proposing to His Bride, Saying They “Fell in Love Quickly”

The couple got engaged less than a month after publicly announcing their courtship. TLC shared a video of the sweet engagement after John popped the question, which shows John down on one knee in an airplane hangar with a sign that reads “Abbie, Will You Marry me?”

“Wow! We are engaged! This feels even more real than before! It was a special moment to share together,” John and Abbie told People.

“The proposal and the ‘YES’ really solidified that we want to spend the rest of our lives together. One of the most amazing things about following Christ is being able to trust Him to direct your path and lead your life,” they continued. “We are so thankful that He led us to one another. Now we need to start thinking about a wedding!”

“We fell in love very quickly,” said John told People. “And it’s been a wonderful journey thus far and taking the next step to move onto a courtship.”

3. They Shared Their First Kiss at Their Wedding, Which is in Line With Duggar Tradition

Although the two were open to some PDA during their courtship, they still set strict guidelines to make sure they shared their first kiss at their wedding, which didn’t break from regular Duggar tradition.

“Every moment was just as we dreamed,” they gushed to Us Weekly. “It all felt so special. Every moment was just as we planned and dreamed. The opening song “Holy Ground” that invited the Lord’s presence to the wedding and our marriage was a very special moment to us.”

According to Inquistr, John went “all out” for their first kiss, and took his time before his lips met hers. “God made us perfect for each other,” John told Us Weekly. “It’s a match made in heaven.”

4.They Decided to Live in Arkansas After a Long Debate (Abbie is From Oklahoma)

Rumors had been circulating whether or not the couple was going to settle down in Arkansas where John grew up, or head back to Abbie’s home state of Oklahoma. However, John’s parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar spilled the beans that they were staying close to the family.

“We are just so excited, John and Abbie,” Michelle says in the video. “We’re just really thrilled that you guys are gonna be near us and we’ll get to see you all often and look forward to those grandbabies coming! Maybe some more granddaughters? You never know!”

Since every bride who has married into the Duggar family has moved to Arkansas, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise, although fans were still questioning whether or not John and Abbie were going to since they have been breaking some of the long-standing Duggar traditions, and Abbie had a job back home in Oklahoma.

5. Rumors Have Been Circulating That John & Abbie Are Expecting After a Christmas Instagram Post

The couple’s Christmas Instagram post has fans wondering if they are already expecting their first child, which wouldn’t be out of the norm for any of the Duggars following a wedding.

While celebrating the holidays, the newlyweds posted a photo of themselves cuddled up together. Although Abbie’s stomach was pretty much covered by her and John’s arms (so there wasn’t much room to look for a for baby bump), fans couldn’t help but notice the caption of the photo, which sounded like a nonchalant announcement.

“Hope you all had a very merry Christmas! ‘For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.’ Isaiah 9:6.”

There has been no confirmation of a pregnancy yet, but fans are crossing their fingers for a new Duggar baby in the near future.

