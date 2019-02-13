Who is Johnny Bananas Dating? Does He Have a Girlfriend?

The Challenge is back with its 33rd season (!) pitting members of reality shows from all over the world against our favorite Challenge and MTV veterans. Johnny Bananas is back as well, marking the Real World Key West vet’s 18th season.

While we’ve already seen him work his (…magic? Do we really want to call what he does “magic”? Ugh, fine.) magic with Big Brother: Over the Top‘s Morgan Willett, but will his latest flirtmance be able to bring him to the end and is Bananas, aka John Devenanzio, dating someone in real life? Let’s answer one of those questions right now.

Right now, ladies, it appears that Devenanzio is single. In 2017, he broke up with Hannah Teter, an Olympic-winning professional snowboarder who earned gold and silver medals in two different Olympics. Teter won the gold medal in halfpipe at the 2006 Winter Games in Italy, a silver medal at the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver, eight World Cup medals, and nine medals in the Winter X Games. She is also famous for sharing work out videos and training videos to inspire her fans.

The couple started dating in 2012, sharing lots of photos on social media of the two hanging out together. They seemed to have a lot in common with a mutual love of adventure and sports.

Devenanzio surprised Challenge fans when he announced on the season premiere of The Challenge: Vendettas (two seasons ago) that he was no longer in a relationship. “This is the first Challenge I’ve come on as a single man,” he said in a confessional. “The Banana has left his bunch. Me and my girlfriend for five years called it quits. So here I am: single and naked as the day I was born.”

Speaking of naked, in August of last year a sex tape leaked that is allegedly of Bananas and a woman who appears to be Teter. The X-rated tape exploded on the internet and sent the Twitterverse into a tizzy. The site that leaked it billed it as the “Hanah Teter Sex Tape”—guess Bananas wasn’t important enough to get top billing.

His fellow cast members were quick to comment. Jemmye Carroll tweeted, “I didn’t realize the 🍌 was that small,” causing Cara Maria Sorbello to respond, “Forget Johnny. There’s a girl there that didn’t ask for this. She has a family. I wouldn’t wish that pain on anyone, not even my worst enemy. Truly. It’s terrible that someone would do that to anyone.”

Since then, Bananas dated Big Brother‘s Natalie Negrotti after the two met on The Challenge: Vendettas, but that romance didn’t last. The two were donezo by the time The Challenge: Final Reckoning filmed.

Bananas has previously been linked to other Challengers including Casey Cooper, Nany Gonzalez, and Camila Nakagawa.

MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds premiered on February 6, 2019 and can be seen every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. Season 33 is expected to deliver blood, sweat, hookups, fights, and some gnarly eliminations as a whole new batch of Challengers join the rankings in attempt to get their paws on that million dollar check.