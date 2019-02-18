The Jonas Brothers Are Getting Back Together

Reunion rumors are swirling again as reports say that Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas—better known as The Jonas Brothers—are setting the stage for an epic 2019 reunion.

According to The Sun, the brothers will reunite for the first time in six years to release new music alongside a documentary about their reunion. The brothers secretly flew to London last week to begin planning their comeback. Photos quickly circulated of the brothers back together again and out on the town.

The Jonas Brothers out in London last night. (JustJaredJr.) pic.twitter.com/A8SiHuCIsn — jonas news. (@JonasConcerts) February 14, 2019

It’s no secret that there was some bad blood when the band of brothers decided to part ways, but with a reunion in sight, it seems they’ve healed their differences in the six years since their split.

Following the group’s breakup, eldest brother Kevin referenced “friction” within the group. As he explained to “Oprah: Where Are They Now?”, it was the band’s initial hiatus that was eye-opening for the brothers.

“We were forced to be together because we were working together; when that’s no longer there, then you make the personal decision and choice to spend the time or not,” said Kevin. “You learn very quickly where you feel fulfilled and where you don’t.”

Following successful solo records and other passion projects, now seems like the right time for The Jonas Brothers to get back together. After the group disbanded, Joe Jonas released a solo album, Fastlife, in 2011, before forming a new band called DNCE which released one self-titled album in 2016. Nick Jones released two records: Nick Jones in 2014, and Last Year Was Complicated in 2016. He also launched an acting career starring in Jumanji: ­Welcome To The Jungle with Duane Johnson, Jack Black, and Kevin Hart. Kevin Jonas, on the other hand, founded a real estate development and construction company, and is the co-CEO of The Blu Market company which deals with communications and plans for social media influencers.

The Jonas Brothers began their journey together in 2005 and became global singing sensations after the success of the Disney TV movie Camp Rock, which also starred Demi Lovato. The trio sold 20 million records worldwide and released their last album, Lines, Vines and Trying Times, a decade ago.

The group first attempted a comeback in 2013 but canceled a tour two days before it launched due to “a deep rift” and “a big disagreement over their music direction.” They announced their break-up three weeks later, canceling plans for a fifth album and bidding their fans farewell with some live track releases and a handful of new songs.

The Jonas Brothers were renowned for ­wearing purity rings symbolizing their abstinence from sex, but now one of their members is married and another is engaged. Nick ­married Meghan Markle’s actress pal Priyanka Chopra just last year, while Joe got engaged to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

This isn’t the first time reunion rumors have spread like wildfire, causing some Jonas Brothers fans to be on the defense.

More Jonas Brothers reunion rumors are swirling AGAIN………🤔 WHAT?!! I don’t want to get my hopes up but WHAT THE HECK?! WHAT IS GOING ON?! Do they want to get back together?! I need to know! Nick keeps liking reunion tweets! #JonasBrothers — Abby Buehler (@AbbyAbbyb1) February 18, 2019

Just last year, fans pre-emptively freaked out after the band started trending on Twitter. In addition, a backing musician posted a photo on Instagram captioned “family reunion,” which also sent fans spiraling.

Me: *sees Jonas Brothers trending* Me: *sees why it’s trending* Me: “cool” The 2008 fangirl that’s in me: pic.twitter.com/WnFC4uSyVm — Zayna ◡̈ (@weyheyhometown) January 16, 2018

“Jonas brothers reunion” is funny bc they’re actual family so a reunion can be like thanksgiving dinner or a world tour — Diana (@Itscreation_) January 16, 2018