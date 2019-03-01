How to Stream & Download Jonas Brothers’ ‘Sucker’

Tonight, the Jonas Brothers are releasing a new single. Titled “Sucker”, it is the first new single the trio has released in five years. It will also be their first release after signing an album deal with Republic Records.
“Sucker” will be released at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday (February 28) or midnight ET on Friday (March 1) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed all the different platforms that the single will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen below.
Preview
Jonas Brothers, made up of siblings Joe, Nick, and Kevin, announced the release of “Sucker” on Thursday morning. They released a teaser on The Late Late Show with James Corden, where the trio officially announced their reunion and premiered a snippet of the track. According to the teaser, Jonas Brothers have sold over 17 million albums and notched over 1 billion streams worldwide.
The trio also announced that they will launch a week-long takeover of The Late Late Show, which will run from Monday, March 4 to Thursday, March 7 on CBS. They will join Corden on Monday for an interview in which they will detail their reunion. Jonas Brothers will also appear in sketches and various segments throughout the week including “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.” Their takeover will culminate with a special appearance on Carpool Karaoke.
“It’s nice to be able to finally tell somebody,” Nick says on the Carpool Karaoke teaser. “We’ve kept this a secret now for almost seven, eight months. This is basically our first performance back.” Kevin added: “I’ve gotta dust off the cobwebs, here we go.”