Hilarious Jordyn Woods Memes Follow Tristan Cheating Allegations

Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson cheating allegations have taken the internet by storm and several memes and jokes have ensued. It’s been just a couple of days since various outlets reported that Woods, longtime best friend of Kylie Jenner, hooked up with Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s (now ex) boyfriend.

Although Thompson has been accused of cheating on Kardashian before, the rumors that he got handsy with Woods — who has long been considered a part of the Kardashian-Jenner extended family — have caused some serious issues with fans of the show — and fans of Jenner.

Now, dozens of memes have been circulating on social media. Most of the jokes have circulated around Woods’ “free ride” as she’s been living with Jenner for a while now. Woods also has a makeup collaboration with Jenner, which has also become part of the humor.

One of the most recent jokes circulating is the one below. It slams Thompson while highlighting the most basic question in this whole scandal: Why?

Another meme poked fun at Jenner’s previous relationship with Tyga. He used to date Blac Chyna, so it seems that everything has now come full circle.

There have also been plenty of memes about Woods not having a place to live after Jenner supposedly (or presumably) kicked her out of her house. The one below is a clip from a previous episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Jenner has been credited with changing Woods’ life. Woods has been more glamorous and has really come into her own over the past couple of years. She’s done modeling and even did some work for Khloe Kardashian’s clothing line, Good American. All of that was more than likely the inspiration for this next meme.

To piggyback on some of the aforementioned things, many people continue to poke fun at Woods and her lifestyle now that she and Jenner are supposedly on the outs. The meme below showcases those feelings perfectly.

Although nothing has been confirmed at this time — and none of the Kardashian-Jenner family members have issues statements about the reports — a source told Entertainment Tonight that Woods has moved out of Jenner’s home. Below is a meme about Woods saying goodbye.

