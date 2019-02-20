Jordyn Woods & Tristan Cheating Allegations Called a Publicity Stunt

Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson’s cheating allegations have taken the internet by storm today but could the reports be fabricated?

According to TMZ, Khloe Kardashian broke things off with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson after finding out that he cheated on her with her sister Kylie Jenner’s BFF, Jordyn.

“On Sunday night [Thompson] was at a house party, where we’re told he snuggled up with Kylie’s BFF, Jordyn Woods. Witnesses tell us Tristan and Jordyn were all over each other … making out,” TMZ reported.

Hours after the news broke online, a source told E! News that Jenner was “in denial for days” and that she “is very torn on how to handle the situation.”

Now, some people who follow the Kardashian-Jenner family are calling the whole thing a bluff.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jordyn Was on Kylie’s Snapchat on Monday Night & Thompson Tweeted ‘Fake News’ After the Rumors Were Reported

Fans found the aforementioned comments particularly interesting because Jenner posted a Snapstory 21 hours ago and Woods is in it. The two women were hanging out in a bedroom, likely at Jenner’s house, and seemed to be having a normal night in.

There is nothing in the video that even remotely suggests that Jenner and Woods are having a tough time or that the two are at odds.

Meanwhile, a source told E! News that Khloe is in “disbelief.”

“Khloe is more disappointed that someone so close to their family would betray her. She can’t believe it,” a source told the outlet. But Kylie is still hanging out with Jordyn which suggests that there’s a huge family feud in the making — or the whole thing didn’t actually happen, which is what some fans are thinking.

After the news was reported, Thompson tweeted and then deleted the words “Fake News,” according to the Daily Mail.

Khloe Kardashian Commented on Jordyn’s Instagram Photo Within the Last Two Days

Perhaps the biggest piece to the puzzle is that Khloe Kardashian actually commented on Jordyn’s Instagram photo from two days ago. Check out the screenshot above.

The photo is a side view of Jordyn looking flawless in some serious contour and highlighter. Kardashian didn’t waste too much time giving Jordyn some love.

“Baby girl,” Khloe commented.

If the news of Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson getting together broke days ago — remember, Kylie has been “reeling for days” according to reports — it seems like Khloe was either the last to know or she is quick to forgive and forget.

Or the whole thing really is a publicity stunt and the Kardashian-Jenner clan haven’t done the best job at keeping things under wraps.

Some Fans Believe the Story May Have Been Made up to Boost Publicity for ‘KUWTK’

It didn’t take fans very long to catch on, many commenting on the E! News’ Facebook post suggesting that the whole story was made up for publicity — perhaps because the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is upon us.

“Torn?” asked one Facebook user. “

“

“

READ NEXT: Meet Lani Blair, the Woman Spotted Hanging out With Tristan Thompson