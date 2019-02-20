Jordyn Woods & Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Video Report

Khloe Kardashian dealt with a major cheating scandal involving her baby daddy, boyfriend Tristan Thompson, just days before giving birth to her daughter, True. It was revealed that Thompson had cheated on Kardashian with multiple women over the course of their relationship. Kardashian opted to power through the ordeal, for the sake of her daughter and keeping her family together.

Now, Kardashian is faced with another cheating scandal with Thompson and has reportedly split from him. To make matters worse, the scandal involves a close friend of the Kardashian family – Jordyn Woods. Woods is the longtime best friend of Kardashian’s little sister, Kylie Jenner. Woods and Jenner are known to be basically inseparable, having starred together on Jenner’s spinoff reality show, living together and vacationing together. They’ve even collaborated in business together on occasion.

Unfortunately, it has been reported that Thompson has cheated on Kardashian with Woods, as reported by TMZ.

Hollywood Unlocked posted a video on their Instagram account, posting a report about what allegedly happened between Thompson and Woods. The caption on the below Instagram video reads, “One of our contributors was at #TristanThompson’s house party and saw what went down! @kyliejenner we need you to address some thangs with @jordynwoods. Anyhow, #JordynWoods stayed at his house until approximately 7am.”

According to the claims in the Instagram video, Thompson had a party and he took everyone’s phones but let them stay at the party. Woods arrived and started smoking hookah with him. She reportedly was sitting on his lap and the two were very “touchy-feely”. Then, Woods supposedly spent the night. An insider also told E! that, “Jordyn stayed at Tristan’s house partying with him and his friends until the early hours of the morning, and they were very touchy. They sat together on the couch and were talking and cuddling for hours. They had chemistry the entire night and everyone could see it … You could tell they were into each other.”

To solidify what the man (named Jason Lee) alleges in the video above, Khloe Kardashian, herself, and her BFF, Malika Haqq, left their own comments below the video. Along with other commenters, Haqq wrote, “STRONG FACTS”, while Kardashian put the shouting emoji, which usually means something like, “Say it louder for everyone to hear”, according to Cosmopolitan.

Not only is this sad for Kardashian. It’s also very sad for Kylie Jenner, who has taken Woods in as family and now is faced with this drama. Their friendship could be over, as Cosmopolitan has reported Jenner is “reeling” over the news. A source told E! that Jenner was in denial at first and didn’t know how to handle the situation with her best friend, but now, “The whole family is writing Jordyn off.”

The source also said, “She (Kylie) is angry more than she is sad. And she’s shocked Jordyn would do this. Of all the guys in the world, she can’t fathom why Jordyn would make a decision like this. Khloe is reliving the worst kind of betrayal and pain all over again.”