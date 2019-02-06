Josh Martinez, ‘Big Brother’ Winner on ‘The Challenge’

Josh Martinez, the winner of Big Brother 19, is one of the new prospects in The Challenge: War of the Worlds, the franchise’s 33rd season. He’ll battle head to head against Challenge champions like Johnny Bananas, Cara Maria Sorbello, Wes Bergmann, Nany Gonzalez, CT Tamburello, and more.

Heres a brief recap of Martinez’s run to victory on #BB19

Martinez, a former haircare salesman from Homestead, Fla., was just 23 when he entered the Big Brother house in 2017. Originally hailing from Miami, his official CBS profile listed sports, going to the gym, reading, hiking, traveling, meeting new people, being an adrenaline junkie, and having new experiences as his favorite activities. When asked to choose three adjectives to describe himself, he chose ambitious, courageous, and passionate. For anyone who saw his original Big Brother season, it’s a pretty accurate self-assessment.

During the first Head of Household competition, Josh won safety for the week after retrieving a golden apple at the expense of his teammates’ chances at winning HOH. He avoided the chopping block until Day 17 when Paul nominated him for eviction. On Day 20, Paul chose to save Josh with the Power of Veto and replaced him with Cody. On Day 31, Jessica, Cody’s showmance, sought revenge by nominating Josh for eviction and then keeping the nominees the same after she won the Veto. The house flipped the script, however, choosing to evict Ramses over Josh, against the HOH’s wishes.

On Day 44, Josh won HOH, securing his stay in the house for another week. On Day 79, he won the Veto during the second Double Eviction, again prolonging his stay, though he ultimately decided not to use it. On Day 79, Josh won his second HOH. On day 86, Martinez won the final HOH of the season and decided to evict Christmas and bring returning player Paul to the final two. Josh was then crowned the winner of Big Brother 19 by a vote of 5-4, receiving the votes of jury members Alex Ow, Jason Dent, Mark Jansen, Elena Davies, and Cody Nickson. Martinez is the first Hispanic-American winner in the show’s history. He’s also the third Hispanic houseguest to make finals after Ivette Corredero in Season 6 and Natalie Martinez in Season 11.

Martinez is About to Go to War

In the trailer for War of the Worlds, it looks like Martinez is going to have a bumpy ride to the top. In a brief scene, viewers can see Amanda snidely spewing, “Welcome to the game, bitch!” to Josh, while he incredulously asks, “You’re going to call me a bitch?” Later in the trailer, Martinez is in tears asking someone off camera, “How much can a guy take?” It looks like Josh’s Challenge experience is going to be extremely different from Big Brother.

This next part has some minor spoilers. If you want to remain completely spoiler-free, stop reading at this point.

According to spoilers on the reality TV forum Vevmo, Martinez is eliminated in the very first purge challenge, but it’s not the end of the road for the Big Brother winner. He’s brought in to replace a male contestant and later becomes Amanda Garcia’s partner. How far will Martinez go? You’ll have to tune in to find out.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds starts tonight at 9 p.m. on MTV.