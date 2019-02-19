Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson on Counting On

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson, stars of TLC’s Counting On, recently suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage following their wedding last summer, and revealed in a promo trailer about the tragedy had “dashed their dreams” of starting a family in October.

“A couple months ago, we found out that we were expecting, but suddenly thereafter, we lost our baby,” Swanson shared. “It really was a hard time for our family going through this right after we got married.”

Lauren provided devastating details about the miscarriage. “I wasn’t feeling well—I was cramping really, really bad, which was quite strange because I normally don’t,” she shared. “I was thinking I had something with gluten in it.” She continued tearfully: “It was late at night and I went to the restroom, and right there was the baby. Gone. I couldn’t believe it, and I was hoping it wasn’t true.”

Shortly after revealing their loss, Duggar took to Instagram to express his love for his wife, although the message was bittersweet.

“I wish I was better at expressing how much you mean to me. I don’t deserve you, you are the world to me. I cannot imagine life without you. I feel so honored to be your husband. Thank you for choosing me! I love you,” Duggar shared along with a picture of the couple on their wedding day.

The couple exchanged their wedding vows in June of last year, and the ceremony took place in Siloam Springs, Arkansas at the John Brown University Cathedral of the Ozarks. The young couple were ecstatic to tie the knot and start a family, according to Celebrity Insider.

After they shared the news of the loss of their pregnancy, family, friends and fans rallied around them to offer support. “We love you so much and look forward to meeting your little one when we get to heaven!” Anna Duggar, who suffered her own miscarriage, told them on Instagram. John David Duggar and wife Abbie Grace Burnett agreed, adding, “[We] will continue to pray for you both!”

According to Celebrity Insider, Swanson and Duggar chose to share their experience with the miscarriage in the hopes of encouraging others who have gone through similar tragedies. They thanked their fans for the constant flow of support on social media and expressed heartbreak for those that have also suffered a miscarriage, and assured them that they are not alone.

The couple’s journey of acceptance and healing will be detailed in the newest season of Counting On, which premiered last week. Keep up with Josiah and Lauren’s story on Counting On, which airs Monday nights on TLC at 9/8c.

