Kaihla Rettinger, Brendan McLoughlin’s Son’s Mom: 5 Fast Facts

Kaihla Rettinger, 27, a New York City attorney, is the mother of Brendan McLoughlin’s baby son. She gave birth just three days after the NYPD cop met country star Miranda Lambert, whom he has since married.

McLoughlin dating history has attracted a lot of attention since Lambert broke the news of their nuptials on February 17. In addition to his relationship with Rettinger, it came out that McLoughlin had been engaged to former professional soccer player Jackie Bruno.

Bruno’s mother told Us Weekly that Rettinger called her daughter to tell her that she was pregnant with McLoughlin’s child. Carol Bruno says that Rettinger reached out after Jackie had returned home from playing in Sweden, and said she was 7 months pregnant.

1. Kaihla Rettinger Gave Birth to Her Son Three Days After Brendan McLoughlin Met Miranda Lambert

Kaihla Rettinger gave birth to a son on November 5, 2018. The baby came a few days early; their baby registry listed a due date of November 10.

Just three days before the arrival of his son, Brendan McLoughlin first met Miranda Lambert. They met when she performed on Good Morning America on November 2, 2018.

Neither Rettinger nor McLoughlin have publicly commented as to when exactly their relationship ended. People reported that they celebrated Thanksgiving together.

The magazine also cited a “source close to McLoughlin” who suspected that he was involved with both women at the same time. The source described McLoughlin as having a “history of cheating.”

McLoughlin and Lambert reportedly tied the knot in late January but waited a few weeks before making the news public.

2. Kaihla Rettinger Works as a Legal Associate in Manhattan

Kaihla Rettinger has been with her current employer, the Global X Management Company, since October of 2016. According to her Linkedin profile, she started as a Business Management Associate and recently became a Legal and Compliance Associate.

Rettinger wrote on her Linkedin page that her job involved “assisting the firm’s CEO across multiple functional areas including finance and accounting, HR, and training and development. In 2019, her role expanded to legal and compliance, where she works alongside the CCO and General Counsel in managing the firm’s legal functions and regulatory compliance efforts.”

Prior to joining the corporate world, Rettinger worked in defense. Her first professional job after earning her law degree was with the Mecklenburg County Public Defender’s Office in Charlotte, North Carolina.

3. Rettinger Studied Criminal Justice as an Undergrad Before Earning a Law Degree

Kaihla Rettinger attended Sacred Heart University in Connecticut for her undergraduate education. According to her Linkedin profile, she earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in 2013. Rettinger was on the dance team at Sacred Heart, competed in Model United Nations and was a member of Alpha Phi Sigma, a criminal justice honors society.

Rettinger then headed south to become a lawyer. She graduated from the Charlotte School of Law in 2016. The school closed down the following year.

During law school, Rettinger interned with Safe Alliance, during which she reportedly worked on two domestic violence cases. She also interned for a month with the Mississippi Center for Justice, where she “researched and interpreted newly-implemented state laws concerning elementary education to ensure compliance with federal law.”

Rettinger began working for the Mecklenburg County Public Defender’s Office before obtaining her law degree, working on administrative tasks.

4. Rettinger is Originally From Bayside, New York

Kaihla Rettinger appears to be a native of Bayside, New York, which is part of Queens. An online search of records indicates she has family members still living there.

Rettinger reportedly lived with McLoughlin in Staten Island for a time, according to People. Rettinger was allegedly the one to tell McLoughlin’s now-former fiancee, Jackie Bruno, that she was expecting a child with him. When Rettinger reached out to Bruno, she reportedly told Bruno that she had been living with McLoughlin and his family.

5. Miranda Lambert is Reportedly Excited to be a Stepmom

Miranda Lambert is reportedly thrilled to be a stepmother, though it’s unclear how Rettinger feels about the situation. She has not yet publicly commented, appears to have deleted her Facebook page and her Instagram is private.

Entertainment Tonight quoted a source close to Lambert who said that the singer is ready for children of her own. “Miranda and Brendan both want kids. She never felt ready to have children until she met Brendan and now she’s excited to be a stepmom. She even says it’s great practice for when she has a baby.”