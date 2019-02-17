Are Kandi Burruss and Husband Todd Having a Baby?

Xscape singer and reality TV superstar Kandi Burruss may be out of the Celebrity Big Brother house, but things are still as juicy as ever on The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s eleventh season.

Fans have been speculating whether or not Burruss is pregnant. In the trailer for Season 11 that dropped in October, Married to Medicine cast member Dr. Jackie Walters made a cameo appearance and asked Kandi, “Are you pregnant?” In the clip, Kandi told her no, but is then seen crying while saying, “It’s weird to talk about it.” In another scene, Kandi’s daughter Riley told her, “No more babies. We don’t need another.” Based on that, it seems that Kandi and her husband Todd Tucker might be trying to add another child to their family. But is the singer currently pregnant? No, she’s not.

The singer, 42, shut down pregnancy rumors in a recent interview with Essence, but admitted she’s open to expanding her family. “We’re definitely trying to figure out ways to grow our family,” she said. “I know a lot of people thought that meant that I was pregnant. But I’m not pregnant. Let’s be clear. I saw that floating around the internet.”

While Burruss has watched other cast members like Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore get pregnant, the singer said she’s just “being patient.”

“You know how we all just think it’s easy? You’re going to get pregnant whenever you feel like it?” she asked while laughing. “For years and years, I was on birth control [and I] didn’t even know that I didn’t need it anymore.”

Burruss is currently a mother of three. She had a daughter named Rily Burruss, now 16, with ex-boyfriend Russell “Block” Spencer. In July of 2015 Burruss announced she was pregnant with her husband Tucker, and the following January the couple welcomed a son, Ace Wells Tucker. Tucker has one daughter from a previous relationship, Kaela Tucker, 22.

In an interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish from October, Kandi dished on the upcoming season. She said, “There’s so much going on right now. For real, Todd and I are…let’s just say we’re figuring out the possibilities of expanding our family.”

Burruss is best known for being a member of the R&B group Xscape. She also released two solo albums, 2000’s Hey Kandi… and 2010’s Kandi Koated. In 2000, she won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song for her writing contributions to TLC’s “No Scrubs.” Burruss has also written tracks for Destiny’s Child (“Bills, Bills, Bills”), Pink (“There You Go”), and is credited as a songwriter on Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You.” She’s been a star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta since the show’s second season and also participated in RHoA spin-off series including The Kandi Factory, Kandi’s Wedding, and Kandi’s Ski Trip. On this season’s Celebrity Big Brother, she made it all the way to finale night before getting evicted from the house and placing in fifth.

Hey twitter fam! It’s been a month since I was on twitter. Thank you to everyone who watched #CelebrityBigBrother & a special thanks to all the #KandiCanes out there who were sending me love & prayers. Being in the #BigBrother house is harder than you think! — Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) February 16, 2019

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs its fifteenth episode tonight called “Let’s Make it Official.” Other cast members on the show this season include NeNe Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, Eva Marcille, and Shamari DeVoe.