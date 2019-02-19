Karl Lagerfeld Never Had Kids or Was Married

The iconic force behind Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld, has died at the age of 85, as reported by CNN. He was a legend to many. In 2012, Lagerfeld was asked about death by The Cut and he revealed his thoughts on what dying must be like. Lagerfeld said, “I think it’s like a sleep where you don’t wake up. You don’t remember before, you don’t remember after. The only thing is I don’t want to be seen dead, huh?” With this said, we don’t see there being a big, public viewing or funeral for the fashion legend.

With his death, fans may wonder about his life outside of the spotlight. Did he have children? Did he leave behind a husband or wife?

Lagerfeld never had children and he was not married when he died. But, he did have a godson named Hudson Kroenig. Young Kroenig has grown up on the runways of Chanel, as a muse for Lagerfeld. His father is a model named Brad Kroenig, according to Vanity Fair.

In the 1970s, Lagerfeld was in a relationship with socialite Jacques de Bascher, until Bascher died of AIDS in 1989. Paris Diary By Laure reported that Bascher was the only known companion of Lagerfeld and that he was considered “a bad boy”. Paris Diary By Laure also stated that, “[Lagerfeld] fell in love with Jacques de Bascher when he was 19 and took care of him until his last moments when he died of aids at 38, in 1989.” Lagerfeld was reportedly 18 years older than Bascher and was already a success in fashion when the two met. Bascher had been in the navy and worked various jobs when he and Lagerfeld got together.

According to WWD, Lagerfeld said that, despite being together with Bascher for many years, the two never had sex. Lagerfeld revealed, “I infinitely loved that boy but I had no physical contact with him. Of course, I was seduced by his physical charm.” Though Bascher liked a little adventure and would have scandalous moments, Lagerfeld reportedly would “turn a blind eye”. Lagerfeld confessed, “I didn’t hold him accountable. I only wanted to see the bright side of Jacques. I was unaware of what he kept in the shadows. He would tell me about what he did when I wasn’t around, but I didn’t ask questions.”

In Style reported that Bascher even had an affair with famed fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent. According to In Style, Lagerfeld said, “Of course I knew about the affair with Saint Laurent. I had been close friends with Yves for more than 20 years.”

The only time that Lagerfeld became remotely close to getting married was in 2013, when he publicly said that he would marry his red point Birman cat, Choupette, if it were legal, according to The Mirror.

In 2012, Lagerfeld spoke with The Cut and admitted to not really having a sex life. He also spoke about his outlook on romantic relationships, saying, “I don’t know. I like freedom … Relationships happen for everybody, it can never be a problem. But it’s not really my main thing.”