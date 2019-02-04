Karlie Kloss’s Super Bowl Commercial for Wix Was a Last Minute Deal

Karlie Kloss stars in Wix’s fifth Super Bowl commercial. The 30-second ad comes from the company’s in-house production team, and will air during the third quarter of the game.

It shows Karlie as she updates her website, making note of certain aspects of the Wix Pro Gallery.

Kloss is a good fit for Wix, seeing as she’s the founder of a code camp for young women. In fact, she has been a part of multiple Wix ads since 2017.

In a recent interview, Omer Shai, CMO at Wix, said, “We had been talking to CBS for a long time and finally came to an agreement.”

According to a recent article by Calcalist, the spot was very last-minute. It was edited Friday night “after a last-minute ad agreement to air during Sunday’s annual championship game was signed.” The website’s article begins, “Tel Aviv-based website building company Wix.com Ltd. has repurposed an existing four-month-old ad featuring supermodel and coding entrepreneur Karlie Kloss to air in a last-minute bid during the Super Bowl Sunday.”

In a phone interview with Calcalist on Sunday, Shai added that Kloss is a powerful strong female entrepreneur and choosing her “just made sense.”

Kloss isn’t the only celebrity appearing in this year’s Super Bowl commercial lineup. The Backstreet Boys, Chance the Rapper, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jeff Bridges, Steve Carell, and Jason Bateman are all making an appearance in Super Bowl spots.

According to CNBC, it costs $5.25 million for a 30-second spot during the championship match-up between the LA Rams and the New England Patriots. That equates to roughly $175,000 per second, which is up slightly from last year’s $5.2 million.

Kloss, 26, was a Victoria’s Secret Angel from 2011 to 2015. She then took a two-year hiatus to study at New York University, where she attended the Gallatin School of Individualized Study. In 2015, Kloss partnered with Flatiron and Code.org to offer a scholarship called Kode with Klossy. She has also partnered with Momofuku Milk Bar to make a special recipe of cookies called Karlie’s Kookies.