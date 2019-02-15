Are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Engaged? Yes.

Grammy-nominated pop singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom announced their engagement on Instagram early this morning. Bloom popped the question on Valentine’s Day night giving Perry a vintage flower-shaped ring. The couple has been dating on and off for three years.

Perry captioned her Instagram post with “full bloom.” Bloom posted the same picture writing “lifetimes.”

According to Daily Mail, Perry’s mother, Mary Hudson, broke the news on Facebook sharing images of the proposal and captioning them with: “look who got engaged last night.” In one photo, Bloom was seen holding a microphone while Perry stood next to him in front of a large arch made of flowers. In another, the couple shared an embrace while gazing into each other’s eyes. The post now seems to have been taken down.

Earlier that day, Bloom shared a heartwarming quote about love on his Instagram hours before the couple shared their big news, possibly teasing his eventual proposal. “A shallow person will have only shallow relationships. Real love is not one person clinging to another, it can only be fostered between two strong people secure in their individuality. Antoine de Saint- Exupery, author of The Little Prince wrote in a work called Wind, Sand and Stars, ‘Love is not two people gazing at each other, but two people looking ahead together in the same direction.” His caption read, “Wisdom for Modern Life by Daisaku Ikeda. February 14, 2019 ❤️got nothin but love for ya’ll ❤️.”

Yesterday, Perry shared a shot of Bloom taking a nap beside their two dogs. “Will u be my teenage dream?” she wrote alongside the pic, referencing one of her hits. She also added a left shark GIF for good measure.

Incidentally, Perry’s engagement comes after the singer’s interview with Paper magazine published last week in which she said she didn’t know if she’d ever get married again. She explained the differences in approaching relationships at an older, more mature age.

“I’m very pragmatic and logistical and I am less fantastical about things,” she said. “I mean, I was married when I was 25 [to comedian Russell Brand]. I’m 34. It was almost 10 years ago. I was like, ‘One person for the rest of my life,’ and I’m not so sure that that idea is for me.’ I’m just such a different person than I was.”

Bloom has also been previously married to Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013. They share an eight-year-old son named Flynn.

Perry’s new ring is a vintage pink floral ring. In the photos posted by her mom, the singer wore a pink Alessandra Rich dress with pink nails to match (probably a coincidence) and diamantés artfully applied to one fingernail. She also donned huge heart-shaped earrings and a sparkling heart belt around her waist.

Perry and Bloom met at an afterparty for the 73rd Golden Globe Awards in January 2016 and started dating shortly after. They broke up in March of 2017 issuing a joint statement that said they were “taking respectful, loving space at this time.” The couple wasn’t apart for long as they were spotted back together on vacation in Japan later that year in December.

Last month, Perry shared a tribute to her now-fiancé on the actor’s 42nd birthday. “Happiest 42nd birthday to the kindest and cutest man I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Bloom wearing a “Woman Power” sweatshirt.

Perry has been nominated for 13 Grammy Awards and has five studio albums to date including 2017’s Witness. Bloom is a three-time Screen Actors Guild Award nominee (and one-time winner) for his work in the Lord of the Rings trilogy. The actor is also known for the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and Elizabethtown.