The Truth About the Kaylons on ‘The Orville’ Was Hiding in Plain Sight: Here’s the Easter Egg Fans Missed

Tonight’s episode of The Orville had a shocking ending that fans will be talking about for a long time. But what we may not realize is that Seth MacFarlane left a clue about the Kaylons since the first episode of the series.

This post has MAJOR spoilers for Season 2 Episode 8. Don’t read on unless you’ve already seen the episode.

Tonight on The Orville, the Kaylons turned on humanity. We thought they were trying to decide if they were going to join the Planetary Union. But instead, they were deciding if humanity was worth saving.

The Kaylons didn’t build themselves or somehow self-evolve, as many had theorized. Instead, they were created by an advanced civilization. But at one point, they rebelled against their builders. They said that their builders wanted to stop their evolution, and it became impossible for the two to continue to exist together.

So the Kaylons destroyed their creators. Yes, they committed genocide. Their planet and their civilization is built on a foundation of their creators’ skeletons.

So what’s the Easter egg that’s been hiding in plain sight on the show all along?

Kaylons = Cylons.

Yes, the Kaylons, for all intents and purposes, are the Cylons from Battlestar Galactica. Their names are practically identical, with the first letter even often being interchangeable in the English language.

All along, the Kaylons’ own name was a hint as to their history and what they would become. Just like the Cylons, they rebelled against their creators and sought to destroy them all so they could continue to evolve.

But many fans are so used to looking for Star Trek similarities that they missed the Battlestar Galactica similarity. Or they thought the show was simply paying homage to BSG and not actually hinting about what was to come.

There were shades of Borg in this episode too, which many fans may notice. But overall, the Kaylons are most analogous to the Cylons. Isaac himself may become to the Kaylons what Seven of Nine was to the Borg, but that remains to be seen.

What we know for certain, now, is that the Kaylons are essentially the Cylons.

Have a comment about tonight’s episode of The Orville or see a guest star the article missed? Tweet to the author of this article or leave a comment on the Reddit thread here.

