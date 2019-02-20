Could Kelley Wentworth Win ‘Survivor’ 2019?

Survivor 2019 premieres with 18 contestants, but not all of them are new. There are four returning competitors, hoping to end up the ultimate winner, and one of them is Kelley Wentworth.

When speaking about her decision to return to the show, Wentworth told Entertainment Weekly, “Enough time has passed, I just feel ready. I feel like you can’t always let opportunities pass you by. And, still no kids. I’m married now, but it’s just like you never know in the next few years what might be in my life and this just seemed like the perfect time. So, ready to try again.” As for changes that Wentworth has gone through since she was on the show before, she said that she has gotten married and learned to have more patience. She said she’s also better at handling her emotions and relationships with others.

Previously on the show, Wentworth made it to the final four, so she definitely has a good chance at being the season 38 winner. Wentworth certainly thinks she can win. She told Entertainment Weekly, “This game takes so much out of you, so my only goal this time is to win so that I don’t even have to entertain the thought of coming back.”

According to Soap Dirt, there are many reasons why Wentworth could be a front-runner this season. Soap Dirt reported that Wentworth is the “idol queen”. When she was previously on the show, she found an idol and then cleverly buried it so that no one would know she had it. She is also great at doing physical challenges.

The show’s longtime host, Jeff Probst, has also said that he thinks Wentworth could end up a winner this season, according to Entertainment Weekly. Probst said he thinks that she’s great at challenges, she knows how to talk to people, and she is very convincing. Probst stated, “She’s who I would align with. I just think Kelley has it all, and she’s got just enough physical skills, great social skills, very aggressive in terms of finding idols, and she can lie like crazy. I think it’s her time.”

Probst also said, “I believe Wentworth is destined to win this game. I have since we first met her and it’s why we keep bringing her back. She has all the skills and it has not gone to her head. Every time she shows up, it seems like she’s been sharpening that knife for months going, ‘I’m ready to try again, get me back in, coach.’”

Wentworth was previously on Survivor San Juan Del Sur and Survivor Second Chance.

For those who would like to watch Wentworth compete on Survivor this season, there are several ways to watch the show online as it airs:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.