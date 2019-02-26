How Long Have Kelly Clarkson & Her Husband Been Married?

Kelly Clarkson has been married to her husband Brandon Blackstock since 2013. That means the couple have been wed for just over five years, and in that time, they’ve had two children and moved to Los Angeles.

The couple began dating in 2012 and announced their engagement in December of that year. Their wedding was held on October 20, 2013 at Blackberry Farms in Tennessee. Clarkson said that Blackstock was the first man she ever said ‘I love you’ to and meant it. “He was the first guy I …said it [to] – and wanted to say it,” she told E! News. “I didn’t feel like I had to. Because, like, ‘Oh, that’s what you have to do when you say it.'”

Clarkson & Blackstock Have Been Married Since October 2013

During a 2017 interview with Sirius XM, Clarkson revealed that Blackstock was the first man who made her feel romantic passion. “This isn’t a downer to anybody I dated before him, but I’m just going to be real: I never felt like, honesty, sexually attracted to anybody before him,” she said. “And I’m not downing my exes. You know, everybody’s different. But there was something about him.”

“I honestly thought I was asexual — I’d never been turned on like that in my whole life,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh that’s that feeling… okay! That’s what they were talking about in Waiting to Exhale. I just got it. I just didn’t have a clue.” Blackstock, the son of Clarkson’s former manager Narvel Blackstock, and former stepson of country star Reba McEntire, was actually married when he and Clarkson first met in 2006. He has two children from this prior marriage: Savannah and Seth Blackstock.

They Have 2 Children & Blackstock Has 2 Additional Children from a Prior Marriage

When Clarkson dropped by season five of American Idol to perform “Piece by Piece”, an emotional tribute to her absentee father, the singer spoke about her own children and how she values Blackstock’s role as a good parent. “Watching my husband love on his daughter all the time, you know, go to her events and just be there and, like, be present is, like, hard to watch but beautiful to watch,” she told Idol host Ryan Seacrest. “I know that my kids are going to have that.”

“I don’t even think I understood the gravity of [my relationship with my father] until I was pregnant,” she added. “I was like, ‘I cannot imagine not seeing this kid to his or her full potential and just seeing what she’s going to do, what she’s going to be like.'” The couple’s children, River Rose and Remington Alexander, are now 4 and 2, respectively.