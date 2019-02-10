Kendrick Lamar Significant Other: Does He Have a Girlfriend?

Kendrick Lamar is the top nominee at tonight’s Grammys. The musician has been nominated for a Grammy in eight categories, followed by Drake, who has seven.

While the recording artist has declined to perform at the show, he will undoubtedly spend a great deal of his time in front of the cameras. And as he does so, many of us will grow curious about his personal life. Who is Kendrick in a relationship with? How long have they been together? Here’s what you need to know.

For over a decade now, Lamar has been dating his high school sweetheart, Whitney Alford. The two became engaged in 2015.

Lamar confirmed rumors of the engagement in an interview with The Breakfast Club on 105.1. Asked if he had proposed to Alford, he said, “Yeah, definitely. I’m loyal to the soul.”

Despite being one of the most prolific rappers in the game, Lamar has kept his relationship with Alford under wraps.

According to UMusic, the two fell in love at Centennial High School. They made their first public appearance together in 2014, at the 56th Grammy Awards.

It was in March 2015 that Whitney was photographed with a stone on her finger.

In a 2014 New York Times Magazine profile on the rapper, Lamar was asked who in his life has the power to call him out, and he immediately responded, “She’s been here since Day 1.” He continued, “Everybody that’s been around me has been around since Day 1 and I can’t change that. I don’t change for nobody. People that have been by your side – you’re supposed to honor that.”

In the piece, the journalist noted that the two were “so at ease [with each other], that at first, I thought she was his sister.”

During another interview with Billboard, according to Hello Giggles, Lamar stated that he doesn’t refer to Alford as “his girl.” He continued, ”

“I wouldn’t even call her my girl. That’s my best friend. I don’t even like the term that society has put in the world as far as being a companion — she’s somebody I can tell my fears to.

Interestingly enough, Alford has dipped her toes into music, as well. She’s credited as providing the backup vocals on Lamar’s song, “King Kunta”.

Lamar is 31 today and is widely regarded as one of the most successful hip hop artists in the world. Born and raised in Compton, California, he started out his career under the name K-Dot.

Lamar released his first full-length mixtape in 2004, when he was just 16. Within a couple years, he was collaborating with rappers like Jay Rock and Ya Boy, as well as opening for acts like The Game.

He released his major-label debut, good kid, m.A.A.d. city, in 2012. Less than a year later, Kanye West announced that Lamar would be joining him on tour. In 2014, Lamar received a total of seven Grammy nominations, a number that has steadily been rising since.

Be sure to tune into tonight’s Grammy’s, Sunday, February 10, at 8pm EST.