WATCH: Kia’s Super Bowl Commercial 2019

In their new Super Bowl ad, Kia is getting serious. In a teaser ad for the Big Game on Sunday, Kia uses a voiceover by a young boy with a Southern accent who says, “Right now, companies everywhere are choosing celebrity endorsers for their Big Game ad. Millions will be paid. It’s like any other year. But what if it wasn’t? What if some of those celebrity paychecks got set aside to help unfamous people. What if this year in some way, it was about the rest of us?”

In conjunction with the ad, Kia is launching the Great Unknowns Scholarship which aims to “help young people in need to get a foothold in higher education.”

This commercial is a departure from the company’s previous ads, which relied heavily on celebrities for their advertisements. Kia released their commercial preview during the NFC Championship game on Sunday, January 20, and will air the full-length commercial during Sunday’s game.

According to the LaGrange Daily News, students at Troup County High School were hired to be part of the commercial. The outlet writes that while it’s unclear exactly will air on Sunday, “two of the students have already been featured in a teaser to the ad.”

The outlet goes on to write, “About 40 students and Troup High Choir Director Kathy Kirby were filmed, but it’s been unclear to Kirby and students how the filming would be used. They knew it could be used in a 30-minute documentary or in a commercial, although they didn’t think it would air in anything as large as the Super Bowl.”

One high school senior said there were as many as 60 crew members that helped take over the entire parking lot and auditorium for the shoot.

As Elite Daily points out, Skittles it doing something similar this year. They are putting on a live musical called “Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical”, starring Michael C. Hall. The money they make from the show, which will be broadcast live, will go towards Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

Other brands are certainly doing what Kia says and hiring A-list celebrities for their ads. Cardi B, Steve Carell, and Lil Jon star in an ad for Pepsi, while the Backstreet Boys and Chance the Rapper are teaming up to promote a new flavor of Doritos. Jeff Bridges and Sarah Jessica Parker are getting in on the fun as well by reprising two of the world’s most iconic film and television characters.