Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s Kids Ages and Names 2019

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her husband Kroy have built themselves quite a family. Zolciak went into the relationship as a single mother to two daughters, but, when the couple tied the knot, Kroy made it a point to tell the girls that he considers them his own. He even went as far to adopt the two girls. Flash forward to 2019 and now, the couple has six children. Read on to get to know more about each of the kids, including their names and ages.

Brielle Biermann

Brielle Biermann has been shown in longterm relationships on Don’t Be Tardy, but now, she is on the show as a single young adult. In an interview with The Daily Dish, she revealed that she actually moves out of the family’s home this season and gets her own place. Brielle said, “This season, I’m dating; I’m going on lunch dates or dinner dates, nothing crazy … You’ll see me make a move out of the house and kind of how that plays out. And you’ll see which parent — which may kind of surprise you guys — is most upset about it.” Brielle is soon to be 22 years old, as her birthday is February 25, 1997.

Ariana Biermann

Ariana Biermann is the second eldest child, from before Zolciak met the man of her dreams, and she was born on October 17, 2001. Biermann is still in high school and has undergone a massive transformation in the last couple years, really growing into a woman. She has lost weight and glammed herself out, following in the beauty footsteps of her older sister and mother. She even has a makeup line called KAB Cosmetics with her sister and mother, that was recently released. She also has a steady boyfriend named Hudson McLeroy.

Kroy Biermann

The couple’s eldest son is named after his dad, but the family calls him KJ (Kroy Jagger). When KJ turned 6 years old, his mom posted a sweet message on Instagram, writing, “I love you to the moon and back a bazillion times. You taught me the love between a mother and a son is indescribable. You amaze me daily!” KJ was born in 2011 and is 7 years of age.

Kash Biermann

On season 6 of Don’t Be Tardy, Kash was bitten in the face by the family’s dog, Sinn, and it was truly heartwrenching. The family struggled with what to do with the dog, but, ultimately ended up keeping the pooch, though Sinn spent a lot of time with a trainer for a while. Bravo recently reported that Kash was excelling in sports, particularly baseball. Kash Biermann was born in 2012 and is 6 years old.

Twins Kane and Kaia Biermann

The couple’s youngest two children are twins – a boy and a girl. Kaia knows how to serve attitude and is definitely a stylish little girl. The two were born in 2013 and are ages 5. They celebrated their birthdays on November 25, 2018 and Zolciak couldn’t help but to gush over her children on Instagram, according to Daily Mail.