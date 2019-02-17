How Much Do Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Make?

Kim Zolciak-Biermann was once a Real Housewife of Atlanta and she went on to marry star athlete Kroy Biermann. Zolciak scored her own spinoff show with her family and has become an entrepreneur, with success in different businesses such as skincare. This season, on Don’t Be Tardy, Biermann discusses the fact that he hasn’t played football in the NFL since 2015. The silver lining is he has a lot of time to spend with his wife and kids.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Biermann has a net worth of $5.5 million and his salary was previously $2.5 million when he was a player for the Atlanta Falcons. Meanwhile, his wife’s estimated wealth is $1.5 million. These net worth reports are the same as they were in 2017, so, there’s a good chance that their finances may have changed. According to Radar Online, Zolciak is making a pretty penny with her latest season of Don’t Be Tardy, raking in $125,000 per episode, which totals $1.5 million for the season.

Zolciak previously told E! News that when it comes to her reality show, “I’m super happy, I get paid to film with my family. It doesn’t really get much better than that. But I’m very motivated by money, also. I’d be dumb to tell you opposite.”

As for Biermann, he is now an executive producer of the family’s reality show, as reported by Reality Blurb. A source revealed that he also got an income increase from the show, explaining, “While Kroy was playing football, he didn’t want or need to be paid much by the show. After he was out of the NFL he renegotiated his deal to become an executive producer and he got the same deal for Kim. That way they can get more money from Bravo and the production company.”

With all that the couple makes for a living, they also have a lot of expenses, with six kids, a huge house, nannies, a chef, a stylist, you name it.

Outside of the show, Zolciak has dabbled with shoes, hair, and other product lines. One of the business ventures that Zolciak-Biermann took on is a skincare line called Kashmere Collection and you can find the products here. Celebrities like Khloe Kardashian have even promoted the line. Some of the items featured on the site include toning oil, firming lotion, sunless tanning lotion, body polish and other items as well.

Zolciak and her two eldest daughters, Brielle and Ariana, have also come out with KAB cosmetics, focusing on lip kits, according to Celebrity Insider. Zolciak also has her own podcast now, titled House of Kim.