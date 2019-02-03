Kitten Bowl 2019 Date, Time & Channel

While many are focusing on the 2019 Super Bowl today, there are also fans who are waiting to see their furry friends in the Kitten Bowl. The annual event is televised once again and we have all the details on what to expect, what time it airs, what channel to watch and more. Read on below.

KITTEN BOWL 2019 TIME AND DATE: This year’s Kitten Bowl airs on February 3, 2019, from 2 – 4 p.m. ET/1-3 p.m. CT. Following the event, the first annual Cat Bowl will air, from 4 -5 p.m. ET/PT. There will then be an encore presentation of the Kitten Bowl, from 5 – 7 p.m. ET.

The Cat Bowl will premiere on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at 10 p.m. ET.

KITTEN BOWL 2019 TV CHANNEL: The Kitten Bowl airs on the Hallmark Channel. The kittens are, again, vying for the National Championship of Feline Football trophy, and are competing from inside Hallmark Channel Stadium.

KITTEN BOWL 2019 CAST: The hosts and faces you can expect to see on this year’s Kitten Bowl include Beth Stern, Rodney Peete and Dean Cain. Stern will host the event, while Cain and Peete will provide play-by-play. According to People, Rashad Jennings and Boomer Esiason will also be participating in the event.

KITTEN BOWL 2019 LINEUP: The Kitten Bowl 2019 Players include the following:

KITTEN BOWL 2019 DESCRIPTION: According to Xfinity, the description of this year’s event reads, “Adorable, cuddly and adoptable kittens play in a feline catstravaganza presented in association with North Shore Animal League America and Last Hope Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation.”

CAT BOWL 2019 DESCRIPTION: Beth Stern will host the Cat Bowl, in addition to the Kitten Bowl, with the help of Alison Sweeney and Cameron Mathison. The description of the first ever annual Cat Bowl 2019 states, “Adoptable adult cat-letes compete in a gridiron game for the ages; showcasing inspirational stories of senior and special needs cats that have overcome all odds and many fun-filled surprises.”

The Kitten Bowl is part of the Super Bowl counterprogramming, like the Puppy Bowl and the WWE Network’s Halftime Heat.