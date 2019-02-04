Kristoff St John Found Dead 4 Years After Son’s Suicide

Actor Kristoff St. John was found dead on Sunday, according to TMZ. The Young & The Restless star’s death comes just four years after his only son, Julian, was found dead of apparent suicide.

“Law enforcement sources tell us one of Kristoff’s friends went to check on him at the actor’s home in San Fernando Valley and found his body. Police and paramedics were alerted and responded to the house. We’re told Kristoff was pronounced dead on the scene. We’re told there was no sign of foul play, however one source says alcohol might have played a role,” TMZ reports.

St. John is survived by his daughters, Paris St. John and Lola St. John. He was just 52 years old.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. He Was Thought to Be Suicidal Back in 2017 & Went to Rehab

In October 2017, Heavy reported that St. John’s ex-wife, Mia, had called police after her ex threatened suicide. At the time, Mia told police that St. John had sent her photos of himself “holding a gun to his head.”

Shortly after the report came out, a rep for Mia told TMZ that it wasn’t his client who called the police, nor did she see the alarming photo. It’s unknown who reached out for help on St. John’s behalf.

St. John was placed on a 72-hour psychiatric hold and then went to rehab. His ex-wife, Mia, spoke out about her ex’s mental health.

“I want the world to know the truth about what is happening with Kristoff, because currently there is inaccurate, and fabricated information being reported by certain online outlets. No parent should ever have to bury their child, and for those who do, it is a nightmare that haunts you forever. The death of our beloved son Julian has taken a toll on both of us. He is an actor and while he may appear whole on the outside, his heart is broken. As a society, we need to start taking mental health seriously and realize that no one is immune,” Mia St. John told Entertainment Weekly at the time.

2. His Son Julian Committed Suicide in 2014

In 2014, Julian St. John was found dead of an apparent suicide. According to People Magazine, Julian had struggled with mental illness for quite some time.

“Our son was the light of our lives, an artist with a beautiful mind and spirit. He fought long and hard against an illness for which there is no cure. Unfortunately, the pain became too great for him and I dare not say he lost the battle – he simply chose to set himself free. My fight for mental health will continue. They may not find a cure in my lifetime, but we can try and prevent the loss of another beautiful soul,” a statement from Mia St. John posted on Sqor Sports read, according to People.

The St. John family held a funeral for Julian on December 5 of that year — that day would have been Julian’s 25th birthday.

3. He Was Best-Known for His Role on ‘Y&R’

Kristoff was best-known for playing the role of Neil Winters on The Young & The Restless. He had been part of the cast since 1991. Over the years, the role earned him nine Daytime Emmy Award nominations.

While in rehab, St. John missed four months of production. He returned to the show in March 2018.

Kristoff started off in Hollywood when he was just 8-years-old. At the time, he landed a role in the sitcom series That’s My Mama. He has dozens of credits to his name over the years. According to his IMDb page, he recently wrapped a movie called No Place Like Home, slated for release later this year. He was also set to star in another film called The Wind of Heaven.

4. His Girlfriend Kseniya Posted About the Tragic Loss

St. John was dating a woman named Kseniya. A few hours ago, she posted two heartbreaking messages to her Instagram story.

The first photo showed a person standing on a stairway that led up to a large clock.

“So early, so early,” she captioned the photo, adding the sad emoji and a red heart emoji.

A second post was typed out on a black background.

“Why you are leave so early? Why… you are always in my heart,” she wrote, adding the broken heard emoji.

His ex-wife has not released a statement of any kind.

5. Fans Have Been Leaving Condolence Messages in the Comments of His Last Instagram Post

St. John hadn’t uploaded any posts to Instagram since January 21. His fans flocked to the post to post their condolences on Monday.

“I can’t believe it!! You were one do the best. I hope you are at peace now,” wrote one Instagram user.

“RIP – I know you’re hugging your son again. Hugs and condolences to all the friends, family and fellow fans who are feeling broken-hearted,” added a second.

“Noooooooooooo he was one of my favourites (sic) on Young and the Restless. He was only 52. He was only posting how happy he was on Instagram. So sad. REST IN PEACE Kristoff,” echoed a third.

