Kristoff St. John’s Girlfriend Kseniya Is Heartbroken Following His Death

Kristoff St. John was found dead at his home in San Fernando Valley on Sunday, according to TMZ. The 52-year-old actor, who is best known for his role on The Young and the Restless, is survived by his two daughters, Paris and Lola. His only son, Julian, committed suicide in 2014. Although he wasn’t married at the time of his passing, St. John was in a serious relationship with a woman named Kseniya Mikhaleva.

Not too much is known about St. John’s relationship with Kseniya, but the two had been dating for about a year, based on when they went “Instagram official.” In at least one post, St. John referred to Kseniya as his fiance.

A few hours ago, she posted two heartbreaking messages to her Instagram story, both about losing someone too soon.

The first photo was a black and white portrait of a person standing on a stairway in the middle of the ocean. The stairs lead up to a large, broken clock that appears to be shattering.

“So early, so early,” she captioned the photo, adding the sad emoji and a red heart emoji. You can see the post below.

In a subsequent post, Kseniya typed out a heartbreaking message on a black background, adding the broken heart emoji.

“Why you are leave so early? Why… you are always in my heart,” she wrote. You can see that post below.

Over the past few months, St. John would post about Kseniya on Instagram fairly frequently. The two were together for New Year’s and also took a trip to the Dominican Republic last summer. It’s unknown how they met or if they were planning a wedding.

St. John appeared enamored with Kseniya and would sometimes post photos of her and write sweet captions. Back in October, for example, he shared a photo of her in a white dress, her long, brown hair curled beautifully.

“That hair tho,” he captioned the photo, adding a heart emoji. You can check it out below.

Kseniya has also posted several photos with St. John in recent months. The most recent photo of the two together was taken over the holidays. St. John had traveled to Moscow, Russia, to be with his real-life leading lady for Christmas and New Year’s. It is believed that Kseniya lives in Russia and she did the long-distance-relationship thing with St. John. The two would try to see each other as frequently as possible.

You can read more about St. John’s tragic death here.