Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife & Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kristoff St. John has died. The Young & the Restless actor’s cause of death is unknown at this time, but TMZ has reported that he was found dead inside his San Fernando Valley home on Sunday.

St. John is survived by his two daughters, Lola and Paris.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. He Was Previously Married to Boxer Mia St. John

Mia St. John is a professional boxer. She graduated from California State University, North Ridge (CSUN) with a degree in psychology. After college, she continued to pursue boxing and even fought in MMA in 2008.

Mia married Kristoff in 1991, but the two divorced in 1995. Mia and Kristoff welcomed two children together; Julian and Paris. The former couple went through serious heartbreak in 2014 when their only son committed suicide.

According to The Blast, Mia St. John tweeted the following message after her ex-husband’s death.

“That hospital killed our son then my husband that’s what happened! They killed my family.” The message has since been deleted from her Twitter account.

Mia St. John has a Podcast called “In The Ring w/ Mia St. John.” She is also heavily involved in charity work and started the Mia St. John Foundation back in 2008.

2. His Daughter Paris Is a Singer & Previously Dated Sandra Bullock’s Boyfriend

Me, my whole life, looking for self esteem. pic.twitter.com/aq6woqivAm — Paris St. John (@TheStJohnFamily) January 25, 2019

Paris St. John is a singer and a songwriter, trying to make a name for herself in Hollywood. She’s very active on Twitter and recently tweeted that she’s going to be “a star like Lady Gaga.”

Back in 2015, Paris made headlines when she opened up about dating Bryan Randall — who has been dating actress Sandra Bullock for more than three years now.

“His past is his past. He certainly wasn’t a danger to me. I think it’s silly that people are talking about it. He is still that bad boy – his twang, his personality,” Paris told Inside Edition exclusively. She ended the chat by telling the outlet that she was happy for her ex.

Her tweets have proven to be a stream of consciousness for her and she will often post about struggles with self-esteem and other issues she deals with on a day to day.

Paris has not tweeted about her dad’s death.

3. Lola St. John Will Be 16 This Year

Lola St. John was born to Kristoff and his second wife, Allana Nadal, whom he married in 2001 (the two divorced in 2007). Lola will turn 16 in April.

Last year, Kristoff celebrated his daughter’s 15th birthday and uploaded a collage of Lola’s party photos to his Instagram account. In the caption, he wrote an amusing note to any suitors that may come Lola’s way.

“DEAR BOYS: I just wanted to let you know: I have eyes in the back of my head, HD surveillance cameras, Google Earth imagery, professional high sensitivity recording equipment, infrared and night vision goggles, multiple drones, a lie detector test machine, a UN-sanctioned resolution to hunt you down,” the caption reads in part. You can read it in full here.

4. His Son Julian Committed Suicide in 2014

On November 23rd Kristoff St John and I lost our beautiful son, Julian St John. Our son wa… http://t.co/mDtPTqEMTT pic.twitter.com/nVUDtEuFBG — Mia St. John (@MiaStJohnBoxer) November 29, 2014

Kristoff St. John’s son Julian was diagnosed with schizophrenia at the age of 18, the Huffington Post reported back in 2013. Julian was found dead of an apparent suicide a year later.

“Our son was the light of our lives, an artist with a beautiful mind and spirit. He fought long and hard against an illness for which there is no cure. Unfortunately, the pain became too great for him and I dare not say he lost the battle – he simply chose to set himself free. My fight for mental health will continue. They may not find a cure in my lifetime, but we can try and prevent the loss of another beautiful soul,” a statement from Mia St. John posted on Sqor Sports read, according to People Magazine.

Julian’s funeral was held on December 5, 2014, which would have been his 25th birthday.

In May 2018, Kristoff posted a throwback photo of his son.

“My first born…13 years old. Sixteen years ago. #julian #jsj #heaven #istaylookinup #23,” he captioned the pic.

5. He Was Engaged to a Woman Named Kseniya

Kristoff St. John had recently found love again, this time with a woman named Kseniya. The two went public in February 2018.

“You never know what life will bring you,” St. John captioned an Instagram photo of his new girlfriend. He encouraged his fans to follow her on Instagram and called the relationship a “fresh start.”

A few hours ago, she posted two heartbreaking messages to her Instagram story, both about losing someone too “early.” You can see her posts here.

READ NEXT: Kseniya Posts Heartbreaking Messages Following Kristoff St. John’s Death