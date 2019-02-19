Kyle Richards’ Daughter Sophia Umansky

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s daughter is all grown up…and she’s off to college! On tonight’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Sophia Umansky is packing up and heading to Washington D.C. to begin work on her bachelor’s degree at George Washington University. And knowing Richards—there will be tears.

“Our 3rd baby is going to be going off to college,” Kyle shared on Instagram in April of last year. “Here in D.C exploring what is going to be her new city.”

Richards and Umansky visited the nation’s capital with Sophia and their youngest daughter, Portia Umansky, to take took a tour of D.C. and prep for Sophia’s big move, though Richards previously said she had hoped Sophia would go to school closer to home in California.

While on their D.C. getaway, the family took in all the sights including the Washington Monument, the Lincoln Memorial, the Renwick Gallery, Georgetown Cupcake, and the White House, as evidenced by their social media posts.

At the time of their trip, Sophia was undecided on which school she was going to choose. It’s now confirmed that Sophia attends George Washington University and pledged Kappa Kappa Gamma. Her social media posts are littered with #kkg hashtags.

Sophia hit many big milestones last year as she prepped for college, including her 18th birthday and learning how to drive. That said, Mama Bird might not be ready for her baby to leave the next. Richards told The Daily Dish in February 2017, “I have never gotten better so far,” discussing getting emotional as she watches her kids start the next chapter of their lives. “I’m not gonna change. A leopard does not change its spots. So I know I’m gonna be tortured when Sophia leaves.”

“Sophia has a very strong personality. When she’s not home, the house just feels very quiet. Like, oh, Sophia’s not here. You can tell the second you step foot in the door,” Kyle said in a video on Bravo’s site. “So when she goes to college, it’s gonna be a very big adjustment.”

In August of last year, Richards and Sophia were profiled by People and HomeGoods as they set up Sophia’s new dorm.

“We really wanted this room to reflect her style so that she would feel like she was bringing a little piece of home with her here,” Richards told the magazine. “It’s hard when you leave home, so we wanted her to feel comfy and just feel like it was her own personal space.”

Mother and daughter opted for a retro-glam look to help make the space look pretty and luminant. “For me, it was really important to create a space here and make sure everything had a place so that it could look pretty while it was organized, which is always a really big challenge in a dorm,” Richards said. “I didn’t want it to be plastic bins just shoved under the bed. We wanted it to be pretty.”

As for Richards’ other kids, they’ve all grown up since the show’s first season. Her eldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, 28, is a real estate agent with The Agency, which was founded by Kyle’s husband, Mauricio Umansky. Daughter Alexia, 20, spent a college semester abroad in Barcelona in 2017. Kyle’s youngest daughter, Portia Umansky, is still in grade school.

