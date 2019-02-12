Kyle Richards’ Daughters Are Working for Husband Mauricio Umansky’s Company

When it comes to Kyle Richards’ kids, she has four daughters and no boys. One of her daughters is from a previous relationship and the others are from her marriage to her longtime husband, Mauricio Umansky. When Richards first started appearing on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, her husband was a real estate agent, who was constantly expanding, opening up his own company called The Agency. Over the past few years, Mauricio Umansky’s company and net worth have sky-rocketed, as he continues to dominate in luxury real estate. In Umansky’s professional bio for The Agency, his background and the company’s expansion is described as this:

Founder and CEO of The Agency, Mauricio Umansky set out to create an industry-disrupting brokerage that would redefine the business of real estate. Since its inception in 2011, The Agency has done that and much more, ranking among the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the country for two consecutive years. The firm has expanded to employ more than 450 agents in 24 offices worldwide, with six more offices slated to open per year … Mauricio is a proud member of The Young Presidents Organization (YPO), an influential and world-renowned business networking organization. His philanthropic work includes serving as a board member for Giveback Homes, an organization dedicated to building homes for families in need, The Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles and the National Breast Cancer Association.

Some of Umansky’s big clients have included the Playboy Mansion, Prince, and the Walt Disney Estate. He also has a couple of stars from Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles working for him.

So, how do Kyle Richards’ children fit into this equation? Well, two of them are old enough that they’ve been able to get into the family business and now they are working for Umansky’s real estate company. Get to know more about Richards’ two eldest daughters below.

Farrah Aldjufrie

Farrah Aldjufrie is 29 years old and she is from Richards’ first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie. Richards and her ex-husband had Farrah in 1988 and they split up in 1990, before getting divorced. Once they broke up, Guraish left for Indonesia and Richards raised her daughter in the United States, according to Marathi TV. In her official bio at The Agency, Aldjufrie’s achievements in real estate are written as follows:

Farrah has worked alongside Mauricio Umansky on many of his multi-million dollar sales, co-listing properties, managing client relations and handling a wide range of sales processes, from listing presentations to marketing and escrows. Since the start of her career, Farrah has impressively achieved more than $386MM in sales to date … She has ranked on REAL Trends’ list of the Top 250 Realtors in the U.S. by Transaction Volume, as featured in Wall Street Journal, each year to date since 2015. From 2016 to 2017 she jumped from #226 to #82 in the country and currently ranks #60 nationwide. Having learned from the best-of-the-best, Farrah is able to pair her broad knowledge of real estate with an extensive network of those who bump shoulders in the high-end luxury market. Her specialties include representing both buyers and sellers, on any sized deal, across Los Angeles and abroad.

Aldjufrie recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live and revealed that she is quite the pro. She has actually been selling real estate for 8 years so far.

Alexia Umansky

According to Bravo, Alexia Umansky, who has graduated from Emerson College, recently joined The Agency as well. So, she’s a fresh face. Alexia just graduated from college in May 2018, according to People.