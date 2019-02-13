Kyle Richards’ Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kyle Richards and the rest of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are kicking off a new season of the popular Bravo show tonight.

Richards is married to real estate mogul Mauricio Umansky. The couple has three daughters together and Richards has another daughter from a previous marriage.

Richards also has two famous sisters. Her sister Kim Richards is an actress, perhaps best known for her role in Escape to Witch Mountain, which was released in 1975. Kathy Richards is also an actress as well as a fashion designer. She is the mother of Paris and Nicky Hilton.

1. She Married Mauricio Umansky in 1996

Kyle Richards is married to Mauricio Umansky, the founder and CEO of a residential brokerage firm called the Agency.

Before marrying Umansky, Kyle converted to Modern Orthodox Judaism. Last month, Richards and Umansky celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary.

“Happy 23rd anniversary [Mauricio.] I love you more than ever and am so grateful for the love we share. I feel so fortunate to be moving through life with you by my side. Here’s to spending the rest of our lives together…,” Richards captioned a series of pics on Instagram in honor of her special day. She added the hashtag #soulmates.

While some people grow apart over the years, Richards and Umansky have gotten closer. The two are near inseparable and are the best of friends. And though Umansky tries his best to stay out of the drama, he has appeared on several episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

2. She Welcomed Daughter Farrah With Her First Husband, Guraish Aldjufrie

Before meeting Umansky, Richards was married to Guraish Aldjufrie. The two met when Richards was still a teenager and ended up getting married when Richards got pregnant. A few months later, Richards gave birth to her first daughter, Farrah. Richards and her first husband split after two years.

Farrah Aldjufrie is now 30 years old.

Farrah went to New York University for two years before heading to the University of Southern California, where she graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology. After college, Farrah started working for Umansky’s company, the Umansky Group. She got into real estate and soon joined the Agency. According to a LinkedIn page that appears to belong to Farrah, she currently serves as the director of client relations for the company.

Farrah has appeared on a handful of episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

3. She Has 3 Daughters — Alexia, Sophia & Portia — With Umansky

Richards went on to have three more children after marrying Umansky. The couple has three daughters together, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia.

Alexia graduated from Emerson college last year.

“What an incredible Mother’s Day gift. I watched my daughter graduate from college today. @alexiaumansky I am so proud of you & grateful that I have the honor of being your Mom,” Richards captioned an Instagram post. Alexia currently works for the Agency.

Sophia graduated from high school last year and headed off to college in the fall. While it’s unclear exactly what school she’s attending (she’s managed to keep it under wraps), we know it’s in Washington, DC.

The Umansky’s youngest daughter, Portia, is 11 and still in elementary school. She is frequently on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with her mom.

4. She Has 2 Sisters, Kim & Kathy

Kyle Richards has two sisters, Kim and Kathy.

Kim is a former child actress who also starred on the RHOBH. Kim has struggled with sobriety, which was highlighted on the reality television series. She left the show in 2017. Kim is a mom of four — Brooke Brinson, Whitney Davis, Kimberly Jackson, Chad Davis — and recently became a grandmother.

Kathy Hilton is Kyle’s half-sister (they have the same mother). She is an actress, socialite, fashion designer, and philanthropist. She married her husband Richard Hilton in 1979 and the couple has four children together, the well-known Nicky Hilton and her sister Paris, and their two brothers, Barron Hilton II and Conrad Hughes Hilton.

Kathy Hilton has also appeared on the RHOBH but has never been a part of the official cast.

5. Both of Her Parents Are Deceased

Kyle Richards’ dad, Ken Richards, passed away in 1998.

“So handsome and smart. Loved to cook and taught us how to. He also loved cars. He was the kind of Dad that would ask what we wanted to do and if we said ‘camping!’ He would say ‘ok, come on, let’s go’ no matter what we said he would drop everything and take us,” Kyle said of her dad on Father’s Day 2017.

Kyle’s mom, Kathleen Richards, died in 2002 after a battle with breast cancer. You can read her obituary here. Kyle often talks about her mom on Housewives.

Kyle’s parents divorced when she was younger after her mom found out that Ken had been cheating on her.

“My mom was a very strong, outspoken woman and in that time, women weren’t supposed to be like that,” she said. “Now it’s like, ‘boss lady’ — that’s a term now. But in the ’70s, if you were strong and opinionated and outspoken, it was looked down upon. And my mom was that woman — very strong. I did not have a conventional life growing up at all,” she continued. “In addition to being a child actor, it was just a very different upbringing. When my mom passed away, I was reflecting on her and I love to write, so I would write stories about her and growing up. I thought, ‘I really want to make this into a TV show one day.’ And here we are,” Kyle told Megyn Kelly Today last summer, according to People Magazine.

Last year, Kyle produced a television show called American Woman, which is loosely based on her family. The show was canceled in the fall.

