WATCH: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s Oscars 2019 Performance

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have won over America with their performances in A Stars Is Born. Now, they take the stage at the 2019 Oscars together, to deliver a duet performance of their song “Shallow”, which is nominated for Best Original Song.

For their performance, there was no introduction. Music began to play as a piano, musicians, and microphones were pushed out onto the stage. Joining hands, Gaga and Cooper joined hands from their seats and walked up to the stage. Cooper started off the performance, with Gaga standing across from him. When it came to Gaga’s part, she sat down at the piano to play along as she passionately performed.

Bradley cooper and Lady Gaga acting like they’re the only people in the room for 3 minutes straight #oscars⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/3nTDXs62B0 — laura| I met her ✨ (@DetBush) February 25, 2019

The song ended with Cooper sitting down next to Gaga, finishing off the duet with one microphone, at the piano.

Ahead of the performance, Bradley Cooper told Entertainment Tonight that he was definitely nervous about performing because he wasn’t a singer prior to being in the film. So, performing for a live audience, especially at the Oscars, it’s nervewracking. Though Cooper may be nervous, his powerhouse co-star, Lady Gaga, said that she was stopped in her tracks when she first heard his voice.

Watch a snippet of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performing #Shallow at the #Oscars⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/VTFoQUGg3x — Lady Gaga LGN (@LadyGagaLGN) February 25, 2019

Gaga told the Los Angeles Times, “At the end of the day, [Bradley] knows that he’s the best director in my eyes, and in all of our eyes as his cast. I know that he’s so happy that we’ve all been nominated and that the film was recognized and we all feel really, really beyond elated for the recognition.”

Recently, Bradley Cooper joined Gaga on stage at one of her Las Vegas shows and he said that he wasn’t sure it would happen. He went to the show and had heard that Gaga was going to do “Shallow” for the finale, as he told Entertainment Tonight. But, he didn’t know if she would involve him in the performance. See their Vegas duet together below.

