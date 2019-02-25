WATCH: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s Vegas Duet Singing ‘Shallow’

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have been taking the country by storm with their performances in the movie A Star Is Born. They are nominees at every awards show and are killing it this awards season. Gaga and Cooper are performing their song “Shallow” together at the 2019 Oscars and Cooper recently told Entertainment Tonight that it’s definitely nervewracking for him, since he’s not a natural singer.

Ahead of the Oscars, Cooper attended one of Gaga’s shows in Las Vegas and he said that he knew she was going to sing “Shallow” for the finale but he didn’t know if Gaga would involve him. He didn’t know if she would pull him up on stage but she did. Have a look at the unplanned performance of the two of them in the above video.

In preparation for performing in front of a big crowd like at the Oscars or one of Gaga’s concerts, Cooper said he got advice from Willie Nelson. At the TIFF premiere of his film, according to Vanity Fair, Cooper said to Nelson, “I remember you said to me, ‘Look, man, when you get in front of an audience you better have sung this song 1,000 times, and maybe 10,000 times. Because the first thing that is going to happen is you are going to lose your breath.’”

On the red carpet at the Oscars with E!’s Giuliana Rancic, Gaga said that one can only pray that being a part of a project like A Star Is Born can touch people’s hearts. She said that she could only hope to spread love.

Even though Lady Gaga has appeared in Muppets Most Wanted, Sin City 2: A Dame To Kill For and Machete Kills, A Star Is Born is her first major movie role. She also stunned with her acting skills in FX’s American Horror Story: Hotel TV show and won a Golden Globe for it. She has earned a nomination at the 2019 Golden Globes as well, for A Star Is Born.

Gaga admitted that when she was filming her first scene with Bradley Cooper in the movie, she was a bit nervous. In a red carpet interview with Ryan Seacrest, Gaga said she was too much in her own head and that Cooper taught her to “be present” on a movie set.

So, how did Cooper first think of Gaga to play the lead role opposite him in A Star Is Born? E! reported that Cooper was at a cancer benefit, where he heard Gaga sing “La Vie en Rose”, which is a song she also performs in the movie. Recently, Gaga actually got a tattoo inspired by “La Vie en Rose” down the center of her back.

Though Cooper and Gaga have been rumored to be dating, Gaga recently broke up with her fiance, Christian Carino, but Cooper is still in a relationship with the mother of his child, model Irina Shayk.