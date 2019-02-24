Was Lady Gaga Ever Married?

Lady Gaga is one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, and tonight, she’s up for Best Actress at the 2019 Oscars. And who will she have accompanying her on the red carpet this evening? Her manager, Bobby Campbell. With her manager as her date tonight, people will undoubtedly be curious about her romantic life.

Has Lady Gaga ever been married? Here’s what you need to know:

Lady Gaga has never been married, and just recently, she called off her engagement to Christian Carino. The two started dating in February 2017, and just last week, media outlets began reporting that they decided to go their separate ways. A source told People, “It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end… There’s no long dramatic story.”

Speculation that things weren’t going well for the couple arose after Gaga was seen not wearing her engagement ring at the Grammy Awards. Carino also did not attend the Grammys with Gaga, even though they attended other events together prior to that.

And just who is Carino? He is a talent agent and works with the high-powered agency CAA, which represents Gaga.

Prior to Carino, Gaga dated actor Taylor Kinney. The two were engaged at the time their relationship ended. Gaga was very open about her relationship in the documentary Gaga: Five Foot TWo, and at one, she broke up while discussing her then-fiance. In the first scene of the film, she says, “Me and Taylor are fighting, so that sucks… My threshold for bulls— with men is just — I don’t have one anymore. In relationships, you have to move together.”

She later continued, “My love life has just imploded… I sold 10 million [records] and lost Matt. I sold 30 million and lost Luke. I did a movie and lose Taylor. It’s like a turnover. This is the third time I’ve had my heart broken like this.”

Kinney, one of the lead actors on Chicago Fire, began dating Gaga in 2011, after he starred in the music video for her song “You and I”. They became in 2015 before splitting in 2016. Gaga announced the breakup with an Instagram post, in which she wrote, “Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break. We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared. Please root us on. We’re just like everybody else and we really love each other.”