Lala Kent & Fiance Randall Emmett: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lala Kent is known for her being a part of the hit reality series Vanderpump Rules and she often talks about her boyfriend, Randall Emmett, on the show, though he hasn’t appeared on the show. Since filming for season 7 of the show, Kent has gotten engaged to Emmett. In an interview with Us Weekly, several months after the proposal, Kent couldn’t help but gush over Emmett, saying, “Randall is the most incredible human in the world. Like, I have to pinch myself that he’s mine because I’m like, ‘What did I do right in my short lifetime to get someone who supports everything I do, even when I may mess up?’ He’s totally there to pick me up and get me back on my feet.”

So, who is the man who has captured Kent’s heart? Get to know more about Emmett, his relationship with Kent, his past relationships and his business in our 5 Fast Facts below.

1. Lala Kent Met Her Fiance at SUR Restaurant

Lala Kent became a part of the Vanderpump Rules cast a few years ago and, that’s when she actually met her future husband. She and Emmett actually met when Kent was filming her first season of the show at SUR Restaurant. In an interview with Cosmopolitan Kent recalled, “He came in for a Christmas dinner and sent his assistant up to me and asked me if he could get my manager’s contact info because he wanted me in a film. And so then we started that whole process, I booked the film and then we just had this instant connection. It was my first season of [Vanderpump Rules]. I think only like, three episodes had aired of Season 4.”

Soon, Kent’s relationship came under fire, as she kept her boyfriend’s identity private. Her fellow castmates questioned her because Emmett was still legally married when the two started dating. So, Kent kept their relationship on the hush for quite a while.

Bravo bigwig Andy Cohen asked Kent on the season 5 reunion of Vanderpump Rules if she was dating a married man and her reply was this, “No. No one is going to ever get the answer they’re looking for. I’m sorry that I’m not going to put my relationship on the forefront—ever. I’m not going to say that, either.” Emmett and Kent have been dating since 2016.

Kent actually came out with a lip cosmetics line and named three of the shades “Randy”, “Mistress” and “The Affair.” Coincidence?

2. Randal Emmett’s Net Worth Is $16 Million

Randall Emmett works as a film producer and an entrepreneur. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has amassed an estimated net worth of $16 million. Emmett is a founder of Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films/EFO Films and OKHereIsTheSituation has stated that the company has been sued for fraud and racketeering in the past. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nemesis Finance sued Emmett’s company in 2016 for breach of contract, fraud and violation of the RICO Act. There have also been several other lawsuits over movies and other projects over the last few years.

Emmett has had his fair share of legal issues, and not solely related to his film company. In 2017, Page Six reported that the LA County Recorder of Deeds stated Emmett owed $279,503 in state taxes from 2013 and 2014. He also reportedly was owing $75,996 to the IRS, on top of that. Page Six claimed that when Emmett was reached for a comment, his rep said that he had taken care of the liens. Emmett’s rep said that this was a “miscommunication” with his tax handler.

Despite financial “miscommunications”, Emmett appears to still be very well-off. Lala Kent has the privilege of spearheading his home decorating, hopping on Emmett’s private jet whenever she gets the chance, and enjoying the fruits of his labor, which she makes known on Vanderpump Rules.

3. The Couple Got Engaged After the Death of Lala Kent’s Father

On April 21, 2018, Kent’s father, Kent Burningham, died unexpectedly and she said that Emmett was a great support for her during that time. In a post on Instagram, Kent thanked Emmett for being there for her, writing, “You are my rock. My heart & soul. You saved me- Kept me from drowning in the darkest time of my life. I cherish the human you are. Thank you, my love.”

In Kent’s father’s obituary, Kent’s boyfriend Emmett was recognized, as the obituary stated that, “Kent was always the life of the party … His memory lives on through his wife, Lisa; son, Brandon (Cheryl); grandchildren, Drayson and London; son, Easton; daughter, Lauren (Randall Emmett), and the many family and friends who knew him.” Lala Kent’s given name is Lauren and it’s clear she came up with Kent from her father’s first name.

Emmett proposed to Kent in September 2018, which was a few months after her dad’s death. Fortunately, before Kent’s dad died, Emmett reportedly asked him for permission to marry his daughter. Kent said on “The Jenny McCarthy Show” that, “My mom told me that Rand had asked my dad for my hand before he passed away over the phone. So that just like — that makes me so happy because I — I’m struggling with the fact that — like I won’t have a dad to see me, you know, have babies or get married, so that means a lot to me that Rand did that before he passed.” Emmett popped the question to Kent at her birthday celebration in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

4. Randall Emmett Was Married to Ambyr Childers

Actress Ambyr Childers is Emmett’s ex-wife, who Emmett was married to when he started dating Kent. In April 2015, Emmett first filed for separation from Childers, but he ended up asking that the court dismiss his petition in May 2016. Kent and Emmett started dating in 2016, but Childers didn’t file for divorce from Emmett until January 2017. The divorce was finalized shortly after Emmett was publicly identified as Kent’s beau.

In an interview with Bravo, after the marriage ended, Kent said, “My man and I are doing extremely well. Now that his divorce has been finalized, we’re out there, we’re open, and I can finally say what his name is. It’s … Randall!”

Childers and Emmett have two children together – London and Rylee. Many may know Childers from her role as Colby Chandler on All My Children and Ashley on the hit drama Ray Donovan, according to OKHereIsTheSituation.

5. Lala Kent’s Fiance Will Not Appear on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ … Yet

For those hoping to get a glimpse of Kent’s fiance on Vanderpump Rules, don’t hold your breath. Kent discussed the possibility of Emmett appearing on the show and it was slim to none,, telling Us Weekly that, “Producers were like, ‘Would you ever make an appearance on Vanderpump?’ and he said, ‘If you pay me one hundred million dollars, I’ll show up because that’s what my company is worth,’ so I think it’s safe to say, no, he will not be making an appearance on Vanderpump but he’s spoken about this season, so that’s cool.”

Even though Emmett has not appeared on Vanderpump Rules, he has appeared on another Bravo network show with Kent. Though Emmett appeared with Kent on Flipping Out on Bravo, it’s unlikely he will appear on this season of Vanderpump Rules.

When it comes to how Kent knew Emmett was the one, she said she slept with him the first night. According to Bravo, Kent then said, “Honestly, I knew I was going to be with him forever when we had first done the deed and I got into the bath and I was broken out at that time, I had the worst weave in the world, and I get out of the tub fresh-faced and he was like, ‘You’re the most beautiful person I’ve ever seen’ … I was like, OK, I feel like I can be myself with this person. I had never felt that before. I always felt like I had to be ‘on,’ 24/7. And he just lets my crazy fly and he just deals with me like a champion.”