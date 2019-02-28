Lauren Cohan Boyfriend: Is She Dating Anyone?

Lauren Cohan is one of the busiest actresses on television. In addition to her supporting roles on Supernatural and The Walking Dead, she stars on ABC’s new comedy series Whiskey Cavalier. Given her fame, many have wondered whether Cohan is dating anyone or is currently single. Is she in a relationship? Find out below.

Cohan is not currently dating anyone. In fact, since becoming a famous actress, she’s never publicly confirmed a relationship. That said, she has been romantically linked to her television co-stars in the past. It was widely speculated that she had an affair with actor Steven Yeun during the production of The Walking Dead. Cohan played the role of Maggie Greene alongside Yeun, who played Glenn Rhee. Their characters fell in love over the course of the series, which caused many fans to theorize that the same was happening offscreen.

Cohan Is Currently Single & Has Never Been In a Public Relationship

In a 2013 interview with Rolling Stone, Cohan cleared up the rumors. “We all live within two buildings and five seconds from each other, and we all go to coffee and drinks at the same place, so we always get recognized,” she said about her and Yeun. “There are entire websites dedicated to the proof that Steven and I are in a real relationship. Which is always funny, because it’s not.”

Cohan discussed her past romances during a 2014 profile with GQ. “My first ever date was sharing a school bus home and getting kissed at my bus stop,” she said. “It’s hard to top the romance of that! My second best date was in [the] cinema, and before he kissed me, he had eaten a bunch of sweets so he put sugar all over my face, which was less romantic, but still.”

It’s Been Rumored That Cohan Dated Her ‘Walking Dead’ Co-Star Steven Yeun But She Has Since Denied It

The actress also spoke on what kind of dating she prefers and the kinds of things she looks for in a man. “I’m really old fashioned, I always think a guy should pick you up, pay for dinner, and I’m a really generous person but I like tradition. I think it’s nice. I’m a big believer in if he’s into you he’s not going to keep it a secret. So I don’t chase anything, I just sort of let the universe show itself to me.” She also said that sense of humor was an important attribute on a first date.

While Cohan has not divulged many details about her romantic life, she did reveal that she had a crush on actor Jeff Bridges growing up. “Jeff Bridges. It’s not a romantic crush; it’s just kind of an everything crush,” she said. “I love him as an actor, I love his voice, I love his smile. OK, now it sounds romantic — but it’s not!”