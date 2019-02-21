How to Stream & Download Lil Pump’s ‘Harvard Dropout’

L il Pump is dropping his second studio album Harvard Dropout tonight. The album is said to be his most accomplished work to date, and was preceded by a handful of promotional singles including “Racks on Racks” and “I Love It” featuring Kanye West.

Harvard Dropout will be released at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday (February 21) or midnight ET on Friday (February 22) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed all the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen below.

Preview

Harvard Dropout is the follow up to Lil Pump’s mixtape of the same name. The title is inspired by a viral series of tweets that claimed the rapper dropped out of Harvard University to “save the rap game.” Pump eventually caught on to the joke and visited the Harvard Business School on December 10, 2017 between concerts.

On January 23, 2019, Pump announced the official release date for the album alongside the artwork. The tracklist features 16 songs and features from the likes of Kanye West, Quavo, Lil Wayne, and Lil Uzi Vert. Production is handled by DJ Clark Kent, Ronny J and Pump himself. Check out the tracklist below.

1. “Drop Out”

2. “Nu Uh”

3. “I Love It” (featuring Kanye West)

4. “ION” (featuring SmokePurpp)

5. “Fasho Fasho” (featuring Offset)

6. “Racks on Racks”

7. “Off White”

8. “Butterfly Doors”

9. “Too Much Ice” (featuring Quavo)

10. “Multi Millionaire” (featuring Lil Uzi Vert)

11. “Vroom Vroom Vroom”

12. “Be Like Me” (featuring Lil Wayne)

13. “Stripper Name” (featuring YG & 2 Chainz)

14. “Drug Addicts”

15. “Esskeetit”

16. “Who Dat”

While Pump has been relatively quiet about the type of sound he’s going for with the new album, he did tease fans with the notion that Harvard Dropout is going to be “more melodic” than anything he’s ever done before.