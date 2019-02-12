Does Kailah Casillas Get Fired on ‘Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club’?

On tonight’s new episode of Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, MTV has been teased that Lohan will be firing one of the VIP hosts. Based on what we’ve seen so far on the show and in promo videos, it is possible that the host is one who only arrived at Mykonos in last week’s episode: Kailah Casillas.

The description for episode 6, entitled, “Crossing Lindsay,” reads “When the VIP Hosts are assigned to go out on the town and promote Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, Lindsay is furious when she stumbles upon them partying instead of working, leading her to send someone packing.” Who that “someone” is has not been revealed, but Soap Dirt says that spoilers indicate that it is likely Kailah, highlighting a “new promo [that] ends with Kailah Casillas in tears saying that her childhood dreams of Lindsay are dead.”

Last week, when Kailah Casillas was introduced as a new host (along with Kyle Marve), it was meant to be a wake-up call for the other hosts that a replacement could easily step in if they got out of line. If Kailah is the one who gets fired tonight, she must have done something pretty major to get Lohan to send her packing without another chance.

In an interview with Hollywood Life, Casillas was not shy about expressing her issues with her boss. She said that she found Lohan difficult to work for, revealing “She doesn’t really run things the way I think she should and she’s very wishy-washy when it comes to employees. Nothing is cut and dry, and that’s something that made her really hard to work with.” Teasing drama between herself and Lohan, she said “Just know that I’m not really one to keep my mouth shut. With me, people are people. If you are somebody who is equal to me, I’m going to treat you the exact same as somebody who is a celebrity. So if Lindsay wants to treat me a certain way, then I’m going to dish it right back.”

25-year-old Kailah is from Las Vegas, Nevada. According to her Instagram bio, she also has a YouTube vlog channel with over 9,000 subscribers; her latest video is about her breast augmentation surgery. Casillas was already a reality TV star prior to joining the cast of Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club. She was a contestant on The Challenge from 2017-2018, and also appeared on The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars in 2018. According to her IMDB page, she was also on Real World in 2016.

MTV’s bio for Kailah reads “Kailah’s storied history of being beyond competitive and opinionated follows her to Mykonos. With varied experience as a server, hostess and bartender, Kailah currently works at a nightclub in Las Vegas. Kailah is a straight shooter, and love her or hate her, she will serve you the truth whether you’re asking for it or not — even if you’re her boss. Arriving weeks later than the rest of the VIP hosts, she’s coming in hot and ready to take Greece by storm.” While the bio gives no indication of Kailah’s fate on the show, they do emphasize that she will be a big personality in Mykonos, no matter the length of time she gets to spend there.

Tune in to new episodes of season 1 of Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club on MTV, Monday nights at 10/9c.