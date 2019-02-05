‘Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club’ Day & Time Schedule Change: When Is the Show on Now?

The first season of MTV’s new reality show, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club is underway. When the new episodes first started airing, Lindsay Lohan’s time slot was 8/7c on Tuesday nights. Several episodes into the season, MTV has moved the show to a different day and time.

Starting next week, #LohanBeachClub is going to be all the Monday Motivation you need! See ya Mondays at 10/9c on @mtv! ? pic.twitter.com/Ohz1MXJLUs — Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club (@lohanbeachclub) January 30, 2019

Instead of Tuesday nights at 9/8c, starting this week, MTV will air new episodes of Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club on Monday nights at 10/9c. According to the TV schedule on MTV’s website, replayed episodes of Teen Mom 2 will replace Lohan’s reality show in its original time slot. A replay of Monday night’s newest Lindsay Lohan Beach Club episode will air at 10/9c on Tuesdays, immediately following new episodes of Siesta Key at 9/8c. Siesta Key‘s season 2 premiere aired on January 22 at 9/8c after episode 3 of Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club.

This day and time change marks the halfway point in the show’s first season. According to IMDB, there are 9 episodes scheduled for the first season; MTV has not announced whether the show will get a second season or be canceled. When EW asked Lohan where she might take the show if it is renewed for season 2, however, she said “I have another [club] in Athens that opens over the summer [so] I might separate [the cast] and bring in different people!” Rotten Tomatoes gave the first season an overall score of 4.5/10 after 15 user reviews.

Kyle and Kailah are crashing the #LohanBeachClub party during tonight's new episode at 10/9c. ? pic.twitter.com/68zsCHbPsv — MTV (@MTV) February 4, 2019

Tonight’s episode 5 description reads “Lindsay comes to a decision regarding Jonitta and Gabi?s altercation, and then decides to bring in two new VIP Hosts to make sure she has assembled the best of the best. New arrival Kailah plants seeds of doubt in Sara?s head.” According to MTV, the two new hosts are Kyle Marve and Kailah Casillas. The introduction of these new hosts comes on the heels of Jonitta and Gabi’s drama from last week; like the introduction of Alex a few episodes into the season, they’re meant to add pressure for the already-established VIPs.

The description for episode 6, which will air next Monday in the show’s new MTV time slot, says “When the VIP Hosts are assigned to go out on the town and promote Lindsay Lohan?s Beach Club, Lindsay is furious when she stumbles upon them partying instead of working, leading her to send someone packing.”

To promote the time and day change, Lindsay Lohan, the reality show’s namesake and star as the boss of the Mykonos beach house, used the hashtag “#manicmondays” on Twitter and Instagram. New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air the hour before Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, at 9/8c. Teen Mom 2 is currently in its 9th season; season 9 premiered on January 14.

According to Billboard, the premiere of Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club was a success for MTV, emerging as “one of the top five new cable shows of the 2018-19 season to-date among young adults.” They say that the show scored particularly well with their female viewers after the series premiered its first episode on Tuesday, January 8.

Tune in to Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club on MTV, Monday nights at 10/9c.