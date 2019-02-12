Lisa Rinna’s Husband Harry Hamlin: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Actress and TV personality Lisa Rinna is best known for her roles as Billie Reed on the NBC daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives and Taylor McBride on Fox’s Melrose Place. She’s also one of the stars of Bravo’s hit reality series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills which premieres its ninth season tonight at 9/8c.

Rinna has been married to actor Harry Hamlin since 1997. The couple has two daughters, Delilah Belle, 20, and Amelia Gray, 17. Here’s everything you need to know about the actor.

1. Hamlin is Best Known for His Role in L.A. Law

From 1986-1991, Hamlin played Michael Kuzak on the hit NBC series L.A. Law. The role earned him three consecutive Golden Globe nominations for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama, which the actor unfortunately didn’t win. The show chronicled the lives and work of the staff of a major Los Angeles law firm. It won 15 Emmy Awards and was known for tackling hot-button issues like capital punishment, abortion, racism, gay rights, homophobia, sexual harassment, AIDS, and domestic violence.

Hamlin’s next major award nomination would come 23 years later in 2013 when he was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series at the Emmys for his guest-starring role as Jim Cutler in Mad Men. Despite what turned out to be a fantastic role for his return to television, many fans still remember him as Perseus from the fantasy-adventure film Clash of the Titans.

2. Rinna and Hamlin Once Shared the Screen as a Married Couple on Veronica Mars

In 2004, Hamlin played fading action hero Aaron Echolls on Veronica Mars. His character was the father of Logan Echolls, one of Veronica’s nemeses in the show’s early seasons.

Aaron’s wife, Lynn, was played by Hamlin’s real-life wife, Rinna. Hamlin appeared mostly in the show’s first season starting with the sixth episode of the first season, “Return of the Kane”, and made his last appearance in the second season finale entitled “Not Pictured.”

3. The Couple Also Had Their Own Reality Show

Hamlin, Rinna, and their children all appeared on their own reality series called Harry Loves Lisa. The series aired on TV Land and followed the couple and their two preteen daughters as they live a hectic Hollywood lifestyle.

The series premiered on October 6, 2010 and ran for six episodes. At the time of its airing, the premiere was the highest rated TVLand reality premiere since 2007. Harry Loves Lisa aired four years before Rinna’s reality TV career really took off; she joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during the show’s fifth season in 2014. Hamlin himself has appeared on 24 episodes of The Real Housewives according to IMDB.

4. Hamlin’s Children and Previous Marriages

After his starring role in Clash of the Titans, Hamlin engaged in a four-year relationship with Swiss actress and original “Bond Girl” Ursula Andress, his co-star in the film. In 1980, Hamlin fathered a son, Dimitri, with Andress.

Before Rinna, the actor was married twice. From 1985 to 1989 he was married to actress Laura Johnson. Between 1991 and 1992, he was married to actress Nicollette Sheridan. Each of his wives has been a primetime soap/drama actress. Rinna was on Melrose Place, Sheridan was a regular on Knot’s Landing and Desperate Housewives, while Johnson was a regular on Falcon Crest.

5. Hamlin’s Stage Experience

Hamlin hash appeared on Broadway, making his debut in 1982 playing Moe Axelrod opposite Francis McDormand in the revival of Clifford Odets’ Awake and Sing! The New York Times wrote, “Harry Hamlin forcefully conveys the cynical bravura of the family’s boarder, the petty racketeer Moe Axelrod, while neglecting his underlying conscience and vulnerability. When he and Miss McDormand contemplate running away together, a potentially touching merging of desperate, lost souls seems instead a sexual transaction out of Bonnie and Clyde.”

The actor also took on plenty of Shakespearean roles, playing the title role in Hamlet at the McCarter Theater in Princeton, N.J., and playing Henry V in the play of the same name at the Shakespeare Theater Company in Washington D.C.

Hamlin returned to Broadway in 1996 as Michael Buchanan in Tennessee Williams’ Summer and Smoke at the Roundabout Theater.