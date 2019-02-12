Lisa Rinna’s Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lisa Rinna and the rest of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be back in your living room tonight as Season 9 kicks off with a bang.

Rinna’s husband, Harry Hamlin, is often featured on the show, as are the couple’s two daughters, Delilah and Amelia, both of whom have successful modeling careers.

Rinna lost her dad, Frank, back in 2016, but is extremely close to her 90-year-old mother, Lois. Rinna also has one sister named Nancy.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She Married Harry Hamlin in 1997

Lisa Rinna married her husband Harry Hamlin in 1997. Hamlin is a well-known actor who has starred in various movies, including Clash of the Titans.

In a recent interview on Live! With Kelly & Ryan, Rinna was asked the secret to her long-lasting love.

“I don’t know, I’m the third wife, so three times is a charm maybe. So I think it’s just because it’s me,” she joked. “We’re so opposite. We have nothing in common—and I truly mean that. Like, zero…He’s into rockets and astrophysics. I’m into shopping,” she added.

In previous interviews — like the one Rinna did with Star back in 2013 — she admitted that communication was the key.

“I think one of the most important things is communication…and being able to talk about sex! It’s why I came out with my book. It is such a crucial aspect in a relationship and it’s something that some couples slowly forget to acknowledge as much as they did at the beginning of their relationship. Harry and I have been together for over 20 years, but we still have to make it an effort to talk about it and have discussions. I think that’s something most couples forget to do or put on the back-burner in a marriage,” she told the outlet.

Rinna and Hamlin will celebrate 22 years of wedded bliss in March. The couple has two daughters together, Delilah and Amelia. Hamlin has a son, Dimitri, from a previous relationship.

2. Her Daughter Delilah Is a Model & Recently Posed Topless for Paper Magazine

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have watched Rinna’s oldest daughter, Delilah, come into her own. Delilah is now a fairly experienced model and has had a successful career thus far. The 20-year-old is no stranger to the fashion runway and she recently landed the cover of Paper Magazine, for which she posed topless.

Delilah credits her parents for much of her success.

“My parents have taught me how to have a work ethic, which has allowed me to pursue my dreams. I feel so blessed that I had the guidance into this industry from two people who have been in the business for so long. If anything, [our relationship has] become closer. My parents have always taught me how to stay humble, be grateful, and most importantly be nice to everyone around me. They have always encouraged me to go after everything I want to pursue while helping me navigate it all. As I get older, [my parents] have become my best friends too,” she told Paper.

Although she’s technically just starting out, Delilah has already amassed more than 800,000 followers on Instagram. She often shares modeling shots and various bikini looks on her account.

3. Her Daughter Amelia Has Done Some Acting & Is Also a Model

Amelia has taken after her older sister (and her parents) and is well on her way to having a successful career in the entertainment and fashion business. Amelia, 17, is signed with IMG Models.

“The self-proclaimed astronomy geek admits that in another life she would have become an astronaut. She shares her love for the beyond with her father and highly covets an Alpha NASA bomber jacket as her No. 1 closet pick. In addition to stargazing, Amelia is a health nut through and through. She follows a daily workout schedule and sticks to a squeaky clean diet, and not just to maintain the sought after figure models are known for; fitness is her thing,” reads her IMG bio, in part.

Amelia has about half the Instagram following than that of her older sister, but she shares the same kinds of photos on her account.

4. Her Father Passed Away in 2016

In 2016, Rinna lost her dad, Frank. He appeared on an episode of RHOBH back in 2014. Rinna announced her dad’s death on social media and later thanked fans for their love and support during the challenging time.

After Frank passing, Lisa penned a blog for Bravo.

“My father passed away last week, and I want to take this moment to honor him. He was surrounded by love as he drifted away, and I will be forever grateful that I was able to be with him as we said goodbye. I got to say all the things one doesn’t always get the chance to say before a loved one passes. I am very grateful for that,” the post read, in part.

Frank, an incredibly talented artist, was 93 years old.

5. Her Mom Recently Turned 90

Lisa Rinna is very close to her mom, Lois, who recently celebrated her 90th birthday. If you’ve seen Rinna’s mom on Instagram, you probably know that she looks great for her age — and she seems to be in good health despite suffering a stroke at age 85.

“Last November, my mom had a stroke and was in the hospital for three weeks, followed by outpatient care. This came as a devastating shock for us because my mom has always been in good health, incredibly vibrant and full of life since she worked and played tennis up until the day she had her stroke at 85. So, for her to not remember anything or speak incoherently was really life-changing for everyone,” Rinna blogged for Bravo.

At that time, Rinna’s parents were moved into an assisted living facility. It’s believed that her mom still lives at the facility, but is just a “phone call away,” according to Rinna.