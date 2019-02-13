How Long Have Lisa Vanderpump & Husband Ken Todd Been Married?

Lisa Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, have been married for 37 years. The couple got engaged just six weeks after they met and tied the knot three months later. At the time, Vanderpump was 21; Todd was 36.

Vanderpump and Todd welcomed their first child together — daughter Pandora — in 1986. A few years later, they adopted their son, Max (1991). Todd also has a son named Warren from a previous relationship.

Vanderpump and Todd live a very lavish lifestyle but they also spend a great deal of time giving back to those less fortunate. The couple has dedicated their lives to helping animals and even co-founded Vanderpump Dogs, a dog rescue organization, in 2016.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lisa & Ken Are Partners in Life & in Business

Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd had a whirlwind romance back in 1982; they got engaged after six weeks and were married within three months. And the two haven’t slowed down since.

Vanderpump and Todd welcomed their daughter Pandora in 1986 and adopted their son Max five years later. The two have had joint business ventures for years as well. Before they moved to the U.S., the couple co-owned more than two dozen bars and restaurants in London. When they came to the States, the two continued as restaurateurs. They currently own four eateries in California; Villa Blanca in Beverly Hills, Sur in West Hollywood, PUMP Restaurant & Lounge, and Tom Tom.

They are looking forward to opening Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas this year.

They Do a Great Deal of Charity Work Together

Aside from appearing on Bravo television shows The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules, the two also have a few other joint ventures. In 2015, they developed a line of luxury pet accessories called Vanderpump Pets. The following year, they co-founded an organization called Vanderpump Dogs.

“Although we are a Los Angeles based Foundation, our story begins in Yulin, China. After becoming aware of the Yulin Dog Meat Festival and witnessing the horrific images of slaughter and abuse that the dogs in Yulin face, our founders Lisa Vanderpump & Ken Todd began the long journey towards trying to stop the barbaric torture practices in Yulin and end the dog meat trade in Asia. Together with their partner Dr. John Sessa, they launched the campaign Stop Yulin Forever. The movement gained momentum and has inspired activists all over the world to end the Yulin Dog Meat Festival and encourage more humane treatment for dogs worldwide,” a portion of the foundation’s website reads.

Vanderpump Dogs is complete with a swanky rescue and adoption center located in Los Angeles.

Additionally, Vanderpump and Todd have also been advocates for the LGBTQ community for several years.

They Support Each Other

As for how Vanderpump and Todd make their marriage work, Vanderpump explains that it’s all about the support that she receives from her husband.

“Obviously things have changed in my life, especially in the last eight, nine years, since I was catapulted into the spotlight of reality television. I think that having that support as a partner is really an integral part of your security, when you have someone with you, like he’s here with me today,” Vanderpump told Bravo’s Daily Dish in January.

While Vanderpump and Todd live a beautiful life together, there may be one thing that the RHOBH star regrets.

“Maybe not having more children. Also, I think not having the confidence I have now, especially when it comes to inspiring women through public speaking when I was younger,” she told Larry King Now earlier this year.

You can watch part of her interview below.