Los Toros Mexican Restaurant Rescued by Gordon Ramsay

The Los Toros Mexican Restaurant is located in Chatsworth, California and it is being featured on an episode of Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back. According to the Xfinity synopsis of the episode, which is episode 8 of season 2, fans can expect to see, “Ramsay and his team attempt to revamp Los Toros, a decades-old Mexican restaurant located in the heart of the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles; they discover an overworked owner who is buried in astronomical debt and battling health problems.”

As for what FOX had to add to the plot description of the episode, FOX reported that, “Ramsay will try to bring this failing restaurant back from the brink of disaster – all in just 24 hours. As the clock ticks down, Ramsay and his team transform this restaurant with a spectacular renovation, a fresh new menu and hope for the future.”

Currently, the restaurant is still running and holds events for fun occasions like National Margarita Day. Some of the food items that are available on the restaurant’s menu include the Asada Fries, which are french fries smothered in refried beans, enchilada sauce, Colorado sauce, guacamole and sour cream. The menu has a Mexican Omelette dish that is an egg tortilla filled with chili verde, chili Colorado, and ranchera sauce.

According to the restaurant’s Facebook profile, in the About section, the restaurant’s background is described as this:

Los Toros was established by Nicolas Montaño Jr. in 1967 and has been a proud member of the community ever since! It is known for its great food, strong drinks, its happy atmosphere, and of course the world famous bean dip.

The location of the restaurant is at 21743 Devonshire Street, in Chatsworth, California, and the general manager, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page, is Maribel Montaño-Sanchez.

As for whether or not Ramsay’s update of the restaurant has worked, on the restaurant’s Facebook account, there have been good reviews lately. One commenter wrote on February 17, 2019, “Their signature chorizo bean dip and handmade salsa is enough to keep you coming back for more, but the delicious menu items, attentive serving staff, and quaint patio decor is awesome, too.” In late 2018, another user called Los Toros their favorite restaurant and wrote, “We have always enjoyed Los Toros for decades. Good food and drinks, great family restaurant. Held parties here and service has been good. Sometimes you will get a “trainee”. That said, when you go out for dinner or lunch, sit back and enjoy it. If you are in a hurry, there are many fast food places.”

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back airs on the Fox network, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on Wednesday nights. Tune in to see Los Toros being featured on the show.