Luke Perry Kids: How Many Children Does the Actor Have?

Luke Perry is a father of two children. The actor, best-known for his role on Beverly Hills, 90210, has a daughter named Sophie and a son named Jack. Perry was married to Sophie and Jack’s mother, Rachel Sharp, from 1993 until 2003.

On Thursday, February 28, TMZ reported that Perry, 52, has been hospitalized following a “massive stroke.”

“Paramedics responded to Luke’s home in Sherman Oaks around 9:40 AM. We know the call came into the fire department for someone suffering a stroke, and Luke was transported to a nearby hospital. It’s unclear what his condition is right now,” the outlet reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

Perry & Sharp Divorced in 2003

Luke Perry and Rachel Sharp, who often goes by her nickname “Minnie,” tied the knot in 1993. They welcomed two children, Jack and Sophie, before their split.

Perry’s publicist confirmed the news of the split to E! back in May 2003. Details about why Perry and Sharp decided to divorce aren’t clear.

Perry Wouldn’t Want His Daughter to Date His ‘90210’ Character

In an interview with Us Weekly, Perry talked about his 90210 character Dylan McKay and said that he wouldn’t want his daughter to date someone like that.

“I know that brother, I know what he’s up to,” Perry told the outlet. “He’s absolutely a man of character, so she could do worse. But it wouldn’t be my first pick, no,” he added.