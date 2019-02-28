Luke Perry Stroke Reports: 90210 Star’s Condition Unknown

Luke Perry, who gained fame on Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale, has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke, TMZ is reporting.

His condition is not yet clear. TMZ reported, though, that the stroke was a “massive” one and says that Perry suffered it on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. He is currently in the hospital, according to TMZ.

You can listen to the dispatch audio here:

The star is 52-years-old. He is currently starring on the show, Riverdale. He is probably best known for playing the character Dylan McKay on 90210. Fans reacted on Twitter:

An Ambulance Was Called to Luke Perry’s Home

Few details were known as news broke on February 28, 2019. However, Fox 10 is reporting that the call came from Perry’s home around 9:40 a.m. He lives in Sherman Oaks. The call “came into the fire department for someone suffering a stroke, and Luke was transported to a nearby hospital,” the television station reported.

Luke Perry was born on in Ohio on October 11, 1966. According to his IMDB profile, he has two children with ex-wife Rachel Sharp.

He described being raised without much in the way of material goods to Page Six, saying, “There were times where my mother was a single parent [with] three kids. It was never easy. I know what it is like to be worried like that and to be the kid in school that doesn’t have the nice clothes and the new shoes.”

Beverly Hills 90210 Is Returning But Without Perry

The news about Perry’s health came the day after it was announced that Beverly Hills 90210 will undergo a reboot. However, although many of the stars of that show are returning, Perry’s name was not attached to the reboot.

“‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ left an indelible impact on pop culture and an entire generation,” said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, FOX to Fox 10. “Its powerful legacy is an important part of our network’s DNA – bold stories not told anywhere else and bigger-than-life-characters – and we’re honored to bring back the beloved original cast members for 90210.”

The reboot is scheduled to air over six episodes in summer 2019.

In 2015, Luke Perry had explained that he was sick of talking about 90210. “[It’s like] third grade,” he said, according to Page Six. “How much does that matter to you right now?”

“It’s just not relevant to anything I am doing anymore.”

This post will be updated as more is learned about Luke Perry’s condition.