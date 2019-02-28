Rachel ‘Minnie’ Sharp, Luke Perry’s Ex-Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Luke Perry has suffered a massive stroke, as reported by TMZ, and a rep told Fox News that he is currently under observation at a California hospital. Perry broke hearts across America when he made his debut in the 1990s as heartthrob Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills 90210. Today, he’s a star on the hit show Riverdale. And, most recently it was announced that the show that made him famous, 90210, was moving forward with a reboot, according to Deadline.

With Perry’s health being in jeopardy, it makes fans wonder about his personal life and the family members are affected by the situation. For those wondering if Perry is married, he is not. But, he was previously married to a woman named Rachel “Minnie” Sharp, from 1993 – 2003. Get to know more about Perry’s ex-wife, the life they shared together, his kids and Sharp’s background.

1. There Were Rumors That Sharp Was a Fan Who Mailed Perry Lingerie

People reported that over the years, there were rumors that Luke Perry met his ex-wife, Sharp, when she was a fan. Tabloids reported that she mailed him lingerie and that caught his attention, but Perry said the two met at a restaurant. Perry said, “It’s that simple.”

Throughout his time on 90210, fans hoped that Perry would find love with one of his co-stars. Perry’s character, Dylan McKay, often went back and forth over who he really loved – Kelly (played by Jennie Garth) or Brenda (played by Shannen Doherty). Perry definitely carried on a friendship with Garth, who told Daily Mail that she loves Perry and that they “always had great chemistry.”

Unfortunately for Dylan and Kelly fans, the two have not been destined to date each other, as Kelly previously told Us Weekly, “We’re just really close friends. I love him so much, dating him might be weird!”

2. Luke Perry Has Two Kids With Sharp

With his ex-wife, Luke Perry had two children, a son named Jack and a daughter named Sophie. Perry has been spotted over the years supporting his son at wrestling games.

In 2017, Us Weekly reported that Perry was asked if he would want his teenage daughter to date a guy like his famous 90210 character, Dylan McKay. Perry’s reply was, “He’s absolutely a man of character, so she could do worse. But it wouldn’t be my first pick, no.”

When Perry and his ex-wife announced their split in 2003, E! News reported that they would share joint custody of their kids.

3. Rachel Sharp Appeared In the Movie ‘Teen Wolf Too’

According to People, Sharp used to work in furniture sales and was not in show business during much of their relationship. But, she also is reported to have dabbled in acting, appearing in Teen Wolf Too. It was her life outside of acting that made some people close to Perry believe she was a great fit for the 90210 star.

The late 90210 bigwig, Aaron Spelling, once told USA Today that Sharp “will be good for Luke. She’s not in show business. Her head is on really straight.”

Though Sharp may not be a prominent member of the entertainment industry, it runs in her blood. People reported that her father, Alan Sharp, actually wrote the screenplay for the 1983 Mel Gibson and Sigourney Weaver film The Year of Living Dangerously.

4. ‘90210’ Cast Members Attended Luke Perry’s Wedding

When Perry married Sharp, he invited several of his 90210 cast members and crew. Jason Priestley (Brandon Walsh), James Eck-house (Jim Walsh) and Brian Austin Green (David Silver) each attended.

The same year that Perry had his wedding, his 90210 co-star and on-screen romance, Shannen Doherty, married actor George Hamilton’s teenage son. People reported that Doherty married Ashley Hamilton, who was 19, when she was 22 years old. The ceremony was reportedly very private and was held in the backyard of Doherty’s Santa Monica house that she had at the time.

Pop Sugar reported that Doherty and Hamilton had only been dating for two weeks when they got married and they divorced within the year, after Hamilton accused Doherty of threatening him. Today, Doherty is married to husband Kurt Iswarienko, who she married in 2011, while filming a reality show that featured the wedding.

5. Luke Perry Has No Reported Girlfriend Today

There have been no recent reports of Perry having a girlfriend or dating anyone. In 2017, Married Wiki reported that Perry was dating a mystery brunette, but there’s no word on whether the two are still together. Daily Mail reported that Perry hadn’t had a serious relationship since his divorce from Sharp, though he has dated.

Over the years, Perry has been romantically linked to some of his co-stars. According to Whos Dated Who, Perry was rumored to have dated his Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-star Kristy Swanson. He also reportedly dated Yasmine Bleeth from 1987 – 1988.