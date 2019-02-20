Maja on ‘My 600 Lb Life’

Tonight, on My 600 Lb Life, fans of the reality series will meet Maja, who is on a quest to lose weight.

Moving to Houston to meet Dr. Now proves to be more challenging than she expected. In a preview for tonight’s episode, Maja struggles to get to the baggage claim once she arrives at the airport in Houston. “Oh my hip, it hurts so bad. Let’s take a break.. my legs hurt. They’re so swollen and my hip is out.”

She grows frustrated because she says she called the airports to make sure nothing was too far, but, lo and behold, things are pretty far.

At the end of the clip, Maja says, “I understand I’m a big person but it doesn’t give people the right to lie to me.”

And what does her boyfriend think of it all? Christian, Maja’s boyfriend, will be featured on the episode, but whereas most family members and significant others are prepared to stay in Houston with Dr. Now’s patients, Christian is reportedly dropping Maja off and going back home.

The official synopsis from TLC shares that Maja Radanovic was born in the US to Serbian parents who “always judged her for her size.” What she hopes for in the long run is to have a family with her boyfriend, but at this point, it’s unclear if they’re relationship will last.

This season on the show, fans have met Lacey, Holly, Justin, Robin, and Chris, and as we know by now, each person’s journey to lose weight is a struggle.

Holly, who fans met on the January 30 episode of the show, explained that her weight was up to 600 pounds by the time she was 30. She explained to the cameras, “At that point, I finally decided that my life was getting so bad that I had to do something or I just wasn’t going to last much longer.” She was 32 when she decided to leave her husband. But within no time, she had put back on the weight. “I felt like he had betrayed that trust with how he had treated me for ten years… so I left him and got weight loss surgery… I wanted to take my life back and finally lose all the weight so I had my stomach stapled. And for the year after that, I really started to lose weight for the first time in my life.”

Will Maja and Christian’s relationship meet the same fate on tonight’s episode? Only time will tell. Be sure to tune into tonight’s episode of My 600 Lb Life at 8pm ET/PT on TLC.