‘Manifest’ Season 2: Will There Be Another Season of the Show?

Tonight is the season finale of Manifest on NBC, and fans are itching to know if they can expect the show to return for a season 2.

In the words of TV Series Finale, a renewal is likely, considering the show received positive ratings throughout the first season. It earned a 1.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.56 million viewers.

According to statistics from TV Series Finale, Manifest landed in second place for the network’s scripted shows, just after This Is Us. That certainly means it will be likely for the show to be renewed. In terms of ratings, it was followed closely by Chicago Fire, and Chicago Med. New Amsterdam, which, as of February 18, was the fifth most popular show for the network, was already renewed for a season 2.

An NBC drama series, Manifest stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, and Parveen Kaur.

In a recent interview with Page Six, Jeff Rake, the series creator and executive producer, said, “I haven’t heard anything yet about a Season 2 pickup but I’m optimistic… We do well. The studio and the network like the show.”

He added that sometimes, a renewal takes longer for shows on NBC that are owned by Warner Brothers. “I wouldn’t read too much into it. I’m hearing lots of positive murmurs and I’m bullish that we’ll be back.”

The supernatural drama series first premiered on NBC on September 24, 2018. It centers on a commercial airplane that reappears after five years– all members aboard the aircraft were presumed dead.

Melissa Roxburgh, the show’s star, is an American Actress who got her start in 2014 in the series Supernatural: Bloodlines, where she played Violet Duval. She went on to play Betty Seaver in Legends of Tomorrow and Thea in Valor.

In an October interview with Collider, Roxburgh discussed how the role came across her desk. She explained that she had been acting for about ten years, and Manifest was the first pilot she’s read of the entire season. “I technically wasn’t even supposed to be auditioning. I was still attached to another show. When I read it, I was like, “Oh, this is so good!” Funnily enough, I had just moved down to L.A. and had only been there for a day.” Within no time, Roxburgh met two of the show’s producers and was signed on to play the role.

Asked if she’d been given any information on the show past season one, she admitted, “Absolutely not!”

As of now, we’re still waiting to hear about another season for Manifest. Be sure to check back in, as this post will be updated with more information as it becomes available.